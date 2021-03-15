Covid-19 Lockdown through the Lens photography competition launched for schools in Laois and Kildare

A Laois Kildare credit union is inviting primary and secondary school students to enter photographs they've snapped that reflect life in Covid-19 lockdown.

The People First Credit Union says it wants to reach out to the younger members of our community by holding a photography competition for primary and secondary school students.

“Lockdown Through the Lens” is the name of the competition

"This competition is a chance for students to get creative with their cameras or phones. We are looking for photographs of what life has been like during your lockdown and can represent anything from family, local community, home, nature, pets, or hobbies etc,” say the organisers.

The primary school students category is for children aged 7 years to 12 years. The secondary school category is open to students aged 13 and up to the age of 17.

Prizes in both categories feature vouchers: 1st worth €100, 2nd €50, 3rd €25.

There will also be special merits prizes in both categories.

Entries will be judged by an independent photography expert and the winning photographs will be included in the People First 2021 calendar.

Photos can be emailed to belinda@peoplefirstcu.ie and must have a title, along with student name, age, school, telephone number. The closing date for receipt of entries is close of business March 25. Winners will be announced before Easter.

For more details on any of the above please email belinda@peoplefirstcu.ie

People First has offices in Portlaoise, Athy, Abbeyleix and Stradbally.