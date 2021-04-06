Laois national school announced to get emergency repair funding

A Laois national school has been approved for money to do emergency roof repairs.

Ballyfin National School has been announced today as being on the list of the Emergency Works Scheme 2021.

Sean Fleming TD, Minister of State in the Department of Finance confirmed the announcement by Norma Foley TD, Minister for Education.

"The works that can now proceed as a result of this announcement involves roof repairs to the school building. There are issues in relation to the roof and the school applied for funding under this scheme to allow these works be carried out on an emergency basis," he siad.

Dep Fleming said he looks forward to the school putting arrangements in place to ensure these repairs are carried out as soon as possible.

"I compliment the Board of Management, Principal and all involved in this very busy school for their work on behalf of their pupils. These works on the roof will be of benefit to the entire school community," he said.