'Like a five star hotel' keys at last to St Francis Special School

The long awaited handover of keys to a new special needs school building in Laois has taken place this week.

The Department of Education has formally handed over the key of the school they funded, to the St Francis School principal John Moran and the Board of Management.

The state of the art school in Portlaoise replaces an outdated poorly insulated building and prefabs, used by staff and almost 100 students aged 5 to 19 who have mild learning disabilities.

Fr Paddy Byrne Chairperson of the Board of Management told the Leinster Express of the delight the school community is feeling.

"There is a sense of great joy that we have a campus now fit for purpose. It is like moving into a five star hotel. We have a great sense of appreciation, excitement.

"We thank the Department of Education. While it took time to build, we worked well and a big thanks to all concerned," he said.

The big question now is when can the students move in.

"All the technical equipment and interactive boards will be installed over the weekend, so by mid June the school will open," Fr Paddy said.