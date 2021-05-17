Primary teacher working in 16 Laois and Kildare schools writes children's book

A primary teacher working between 16 schools in Laois and Kildare, has found time to write and illustrate her first children's book.

To add to that, busy Rachel Scully from Monasterevin has also set up a business selling greeting cards.

In Laois she is a Supply teacher serving Scoil Eimhin Naofa Monasterevin girls school, St Peters Boys school Monasterevin, Emo NS, Killenard, Walsh Island NS, Scoil Phadraig Portarlington, Rath NS, Sandy Lane Portarlington and St John’s Monasterevin Presentation Primary.

She explains how she got the time to write her first book and create crafts.

“Like everyone else in 2020 I found myself in lockdown confined to my 5km radius. As the world stopped around me, I found myself with a lot more time on my hands and I truly noticed things that I had taken for granted before.

“I decided to return to myself with all of this newfound spare time and rekindle my love for reading, drama, art and storytelling.

“I started painting and created greeting cards that are sold in local shops and cafes around Laois and Kildare," she told Iconic News.

The lockdown also inspired her to write and illustrate her book.

“I reached out to Book Hub Publishing in Galway and the support and guidance I received from the team was incredible. They helped me to bring my story to life.”

Rachel said that the themes of self-esteem, friendship and sustainability are prominent in The Wildflower Child.

She added: “Feargal is a fictional character who spends all his spare time tending his wildflower garden.

“He isolates himself from his peers and creates the narrative that he is somewhat excluded from his peer group and their game of hurling. He looks out at his peers playing together and longs to join them.

“It is evident that Feargal lacks confidence and self-esteem and at one point in the book refers to the wildflowers and insects as his only friends.

“Feargal’s self-esteem is low and his limiting self-beliefs prevent him from engaging with other children and forming friendships.

“I think this story would start a very good conversation with children about how our minds can trick us in to believing certain things about ourselves and how others see us.”

* Follow Rachel on Instagram at rachel_grace_rg.

Find her book at www.bookhubpublishing.com.