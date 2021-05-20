Laois school scores 'excellent' in Covid inspection with a great tip for others

A Laois secondary school underwent a COVID-19 Department of Education Inspection last week.

St Fergal's College Rathdowney has reported how their inspection went.

"Last week, a Department Inspector visited our school to conduct a full COVID inspection. This included looking at all the systems and resources that we had put in place since the start of the year. It involved checking our PPE store, our isolation area, observing that protocols were being adhered to by both staff and students. It also involved a check of the detailed paperwork related to our COVID response plan.

They got top marks in the unofficial result.

"While we have yet to receive our official report from the Department, the inspector did provide school management with verbal feedback. In all areas the response was "Excellent". She remarked on the extreme cleanliness of our school and commended us on our compliance with all COVID-19 protocols."

The school has some very smart ideas to share about how to keep the virus from spreading, including different coloured masks for each year, a simple way for students to identify their own groups.

"The inspector was also extremely impressed with the local measures that we have put in place, for example, separating our year groups, assigning different coloured masks to each year and the use of the old Rathdowney National School for our first year campus.

"This proves that the work of staff and students combined with the collaborative support of our parents is what has contributed to keeping our school safe during these challenging times, and for that we want to extend our sincere appreciation to all involved." St Fergal's College report.