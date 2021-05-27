Laois school reveals regional winners in Junk Kouture competition

A Laois school has two entries through to the regional finals of the prestigious Junk Kouture fashion competition.

Mountmellick Community School had submitted eight weird and wonderful creations, made out of recycled rubbish as per the competition rules.

Art Teacher Maryse Lennon praised them all.

"Mountmellick Community school Junk Kouture teams have faced some interesting challenges this year with having to do most of their work on outfits at home during lockdown. The teams this year have gone above and beyond, creating amazing and unusual designs. I am so proud of each and every team," she said.

The regional finalists were announced by Junk Kouture today, and her students have won two places.

Monster Monarch by Vlad and Katie, a 5th yr team, is a dress made from Monster energy drink cans.

Breakfast at Penneys by Aoife, Katie, Zoe, a Transition Year team also made it through to the Junk Kouture regional finals with their design made from Penneys paper bags and actual pennies.

The school held their own recycled fashion competition as well as entering the Nationwide Junk Kouture competition.

"Running our own in school event gives all our teams a chance to show off their hard work regardless of our progress in the great nationwide Junk Kouture that has been running for many years now. Reduce, Reuse, ReFash is the first year of hopefully many to come in Mountmellick Community School," Maryse said.

Judges were Heidi Higgins Fashion Designer, Yasmin Culleton art student in Limerick, and Louise Donohoe a dance teacher with local businesses generously donating prizes.

"Our judges had an extremely tough task as all three commented on the wide range of talent and creativity that can be found in all 8 teams," the art teacher said.

And the winners are......

Glamour Prize: Pernicious Plastic (Clodagh, Eilish, Clodagh)

Hair and make up prize: Media Murder (Arwen, Olivia)

Best male outfit: Junk a Jersey (Steven, Darcy)

Performance: Breakfast at Penneys (Aoife, Zoe, Katie)

Overall winner: Monster Monarch (Vlad, Katie)