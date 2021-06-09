Laois students raise a whopping €4,000 for Autism and school

Students in a Laois secondary school have raised a huge €4,000 to help a local Autism support group, as well as two deserving Leaving Cert students heading off to university.

Portlaoise College Parents Council had teamed up with Laois Offaly Families for Autism (LOFFA) during the month of May and encouraged students, families and members of the community to participate in a 100K in May fundraiser, where participants either ran or walked 100KM during the month of May.

In doing so, €4000 was raised, with LOFFA receiving €2000 and the remaining funds going to sponsor the Portlaoise College 3rd Level bursary where two 6th Year students from the school will receive financial support with their 3rd Level education.

This year’s bursary recipients from Portlaoise College were Maya Reynolds and Thomas Maguire.

Maya is hoping to study Psychology in either Trinity College Dublin or University College Dublin and Thomas aims to study Chemical Sciences at Trinity College Dublin next year.

Principal Noel Daly thanked everyone for their efforts.

"It was fantastic to see so many students, parents and families participate in the fundraiser," he said.

With the Parent Council chairperson Sinead Walsh they have presented prizes to 2nd Year students Aoife Collins and Shawn Gregory who raised over €400 between them (main photo).

Parent Emlyn Phipps from Mountmellick even managed to do over 200KM during the month (pictured below).

Roisin Conroy is Fundraising and Events manager with LOFFA and accepted the donation (below).

"We were delighted to receive the funds. It will add to our recent fundraising efforts from our very successful Rainbow Day," she said.

LOFFA held their first annual Rainbow day in Laois and Offaly in May, managing to raise €19,000 to support services to families of people with Autism in both counties.