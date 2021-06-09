Big Laois secondary school set for refurbishment after funding gets green light

portlaoise

Portlaoise College Awards night in 2017

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

The green light has been given for the refurbishment of Portlaoise College.

Funding will allow improvements works completed to the Construction Studies room, Art room and a Special Education Needs room for the college.

Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State at the Department of Finance Sean Fleming confirmed that the Minister of Education has given the approval to proceed to tender.

"Portlaoise College has a great reputation and the efforts between students, teachers and families working together ensures that every student who attends has the opportunity to achieve their goals.

"The Principal, teachers and support staff along with the LOETB should be commended for their work. I know that everyone who attends the college now and in the future will benefit from the upgrades to these rooms," said the TD.

 Portlaoise College opened in 2007 and was the first of several new school builds in Portlaoise.

It is operated by Laois Offaly Education and Training Board.

Minister Fleming also extended best of luck to all who are sitting the Leaving Cert 2021.

