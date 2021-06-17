Two bright Laois students win secondary school €1000 scholarships

Two bright young students are off to a great start in their secondary school education after winning scholarships worth €1,000 each.

Daniel Laffin from Stradbally, and Grace Quinn from Portlaoise have been chosen out of 168 new first years at Portlaoise College.

Based on two separate assessments, Daniel and Grace (pictured below story with their families) were selected from 168 incoming 1st year students.

"Portlaoise College are delighted to announce this year’s winners for the first year scholarship programme. Daniel Laffin from St Colman’s National School in Stradbally and Grace Quinn from Holy Family Senior School, Portlaoise are the worthy recipients.

Principal is Noel Daly.

“After speaking to their teachers, principals and parents, it is evident that Daniel and Grace have a bright future at Portlaoise College, as they have worked extremely hard throughout their primary education and are a credit to their parents, teachers and schools. This scholarship is worth in the region of €1,000 per student and will assist greatly with their academic future."

The Portlaoise College 1 st Year Scholarship Programme has been in existence for nearly 10 years now and was established to recognise, foster and reward excellence in academic ability.

Pictured with Grace are her dad Stewart, Principal Noel Daly, Principal Roisín Brennan, Deputy Principal Dermot O’Connor and her teacher Cathy Moloney.

Pictured with Daniel are his parents Phil and Joe, Noel Daly, Andy Hanrahan, Principal of St Coleman's NS and Daniel’s 6th class teacher Jason McLoughlin.