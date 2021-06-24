DEIS free school meals to continue throughout summer again

For the second year, the Irish school meals programme for schools in disadvanted areas is to keep going throughout the summer months.

Laois Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming, Minister of State at the Department of Finance says the scheme is a "safety net for many families".

The scheme is available to DEIS status schools around Laois, including in Portlaoise and Mountmellick.

Groceries with food to make healthy meals will be delivered to the homes of schoolchildren all through the summer.

"I am very pleased that we are seeing the School Meals Programme being extended again this year. Each school can opt to provide a weekly or fortnightly food parcel for the child and this will provide a safety net for many families over the summer. I would like to thank all involved, the individual local groups and schools who operate the projects in their communities.

"The objective of the scheme is to provide regular, nutritious food to children who are unable, due to lack of good quality food to take full advantage of the education provided to them.

He said that the school meals programme provides funding towards the provision of food to some 1,506 schools and organisations benefitting 230,000 children.

This programme which historically would have been confined to the school year has been extended over the summer holidays due to the effects of Covid 19. Funding is also being made available to schools participating in the Department of Education’s School Based Education Programme which focuses on pupils with complex educational needs and at risk of education disadvantage.

"Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford last year led a successful campaign in the UK to extend free school meals over the summer holidays during the Covid-19 pandemic. The player had personal experience of the system, having received free school meals whilst growing up in Manchester and this was a strong message which he included as part of his campaign. This helped raise the public consciousness of this scheme which is vital for so many families," Minister Fleming said.