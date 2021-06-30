PICTURE SPECIAL: Goodbye to the Laois Class of 2021

Gallery of Sixth Class group photos from schools around Laois

Our gallery special bids Farewell to the primary school classes of 2021. 

Scoil Bhride Portlaoise - Ms McEvoy's Class 