In Pictures Big steps for the junior infants in Laois

The primary schools in Portarlington were among the first to open their doors in Laois after the summer holidays. Photographer Michael Scully went along to Scoil Phadraig and the Presentation Convent Primary schools for the Leinster Express to capture some of the junior infants as they took their first big steps in education.
Tap the next icon to see more photos.
More News
Thomas Cosby, left, with his cousin Phil Cosby who played with his band The Holler at Electric Picnic in 2015. Picture: Alf Harvey/HRPhoto.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.