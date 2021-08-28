In Pictures Junior infants in Laois take big steps into 'big school'

The primary schools in Mountmellick opened early after the summer holidays.
Photographer Denis Byrne went along to Scoil Phadraig and the St Joseph's for the Leinster Express to photograph some junior infants as they took their first big steps at big school. Tap the next icon to see more photos.
More News
Philip Stewart presenting a cheque for €4,215 to; Mary McEvoy CNM2 and secretary of Friends of St Vincents CNU, Paula Phelan Director of Nursing and Elsie McDonald treasurer
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.