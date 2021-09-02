In Pictures: Laois junior infants in take brave first steps in one of the Portlaoise Parish schools

It's been a big week for thousands of Laois families as thousands of children set foot in primary school for the first time.
Photographer Denis Byrne went along to The Heath National School in Portlaoise Parish for the Leinster Express to photograph some junior infants and their families as they took their first big steps at big school. Tap the next icon to see more photos.
