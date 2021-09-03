Search our Archive

03/09/2021

More than half of Leaving Certs did better in Accredited Grades than Exams

leaving cert accredited grades

Over 1,000 Leaving Cert candidates in Laois

More than half of the 1,000 young Laois men and women getting the results of their Leaving Cert are likely to have scored better in the calculated grades than the written exams.

Figures published by the State Exams Commission show that there were 974 Leaving Cert candidates in Laois in 2021. There were 49 Leaving Cert Applied candidates.

The SEC says that nationally the grade distributions in the school estimates for the 2021 Accredited Grades process showed even
stronger grade profiles than in 2020, with substantial further increases in the proportion of estimates corresponding to the highest grades, especially at Higher level.   

It found that 52.5% of Accredited Grades were Higher than the Examination Grades. Just 16.1% of Examination Grades were higher than the Accredited Grades given. Just over 31% of Accredited and Exam grades were equal.

The SEC says that of the 61,125 candidates receiving results this year, 57,952 candidates followed the Leaving Certificate
(Established) programme in 411,876 individual subjects, of which 13,532 (22.13%) followed the Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme.

Of these, the vast majority, 52,680, opted for a combination of examinations and Accredited Grades and sat at least one examination. Just 185 candidates sat the examinations and did not receive any Accredited Grades and just over 5,000
candidates receiving results this year relied entirely on the Accredited Grades and did not sit any examinations.

A further 3,173 (5.19%) candidates followed the Leaving Certificate Applied Programme.

The CAO 1st Round offers will be available to applicants from 2 pm on Tuesday 7 September.

From 5 pm on 7 September, a number of related services will be available to Leaving Certificate candidates through the Candidate Self Service Portal. The portal will give candidates access to their written examination component marks and final marks and access to their Accredited Grades estimated marks and accredited marks. The portal will also allow candidates to apply to view their marked examination scripts; view their scripts online; and make an application to appeal.

A helpline for candidates in relation to accessing their examination results is available at 1800 111 135 or 1800 111 136 from 9 am to 5 pm from 3 September to 13 September. Outside of these hours queries may be e-mailed to candidateportal@examinations.ie.

This helpline is provided for queries relating to the Candidate Self Service Portal and the services provided through the portal.

The National Parents Council - Post-Primary, with the support of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors, will operate a helpline for Leaving Certificate students receiving their results on Friday 3 September.

The helpline will be staffed by qualified guidance counsellors and will provide advice to students and parents regarding the examination results. The helpline can be contacted at 1800 265 165, and will remain open after the CAO first round offers and is staffed by qualified guidance counsellors (Note: This helpline facility is not operated by the State Examinations Commission)

