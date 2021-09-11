In Pictures: Next chapter begins for Knockbeg College as new-look school officially opened

Knockbeg College marked yet another significant milestone in the school's long history on Friday afternoon with the official opening of the remarkable restoration and extension of the famed Laois/Carlow border school.
Old certainly meets new in regards to the extensive works carried out, with state of the art facilities blending seamlessly into the school's preserved architectural history.
Blessed by Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, and officially opened by TD and President of the Past Pupils' Union, Charlie Flanagan, an array of students, parents and staff - past and present - travelled from far and wide for a glimpse of the transformation to the former boarding school.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to browse through the full gallery
See the full photo spread captured by Alf Harvey in Tuesday's Leinster Express
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.