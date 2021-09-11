Search

11/09/2021

In Pictures: Next chapter begins for Knockbeg College as new-look school officially opened

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Knockbeg College marked yet another significant milestone in the school's long history on Friday afternoon with the official opening of the remarkable restoration and extension of the famed Laois/Carlow border school.

Old certainly meets new in regards to the extensive works carried out, with state of the art facilities blending seamlessly into the school's preserved architectural history. 

Blessed by Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, and officially opened by TD and President of the Past Pupils' Union, Charlie Flanagan, an array of students, parents and staff - past and present - travelled from far and wide for a glimpse of the transformation to the former boarding school. 

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to browse through the full gallery

See the full photo spread captured by Alf Harvey in Tuesday's Leinster Express

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media