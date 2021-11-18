Laois students start journey on the road to safety

The three transition year classes of Mountrath Community School have participated in an intensive young drivers' education program.

The course was taught by Collins driving school in Roscrea on November 16 and 17 as part of the transition year driving school of excellence programme.

The intensive course covers theory, safety , road signs, under the bonnet, internal controls and an experience of driving with an instructor.

TY coordinator Ms Mary Gannon said that overall, the programme was enjoyable and educational. Ms Gannon highlighted that the course provides the students with an appreciation of the dangers and practicalities of driving.

Ms Kathryn O'Brien, principal, said that it's an excellent way to promote awareness, knowledge, skills and values to make students safer road users.

Student Noelle Byrne said that it was really interesting and enjoyable. She added that it was brilliant to learn how to change a tyre and the controls in a car.

Student Roman O'Callaghan said that all the ty students really understood the road safety and responsibility.

He also said that it was a nice gesture to receive a discount with the driving school in Roscrea, if any of the students wanted to pursue further driving lessons.