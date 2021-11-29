Search

29 Nov 2021

Guide for secondary school to aid them in becoming more LGBT+ inclusive

Midlands LGBT+ Project launch guide for secondary schools

Leinster Express Reporter

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Midlands LGBT+ Project is delighted to launch their new Guide to LGBT+ Inclusive Classrooms and Schools. 

The group says the guide has been created and launched as a direct response to help being sought by schools in the midlands in becoming more LGBT+ inclusive. 

“We are launching this new guide this week to coincide with our training for teachers, youth workers and mental health professionals in the region, over the coming weeks we will train over 100 people who directly work with LGBT+ young people and we are hoping this guide will go back to classrooms and be used to help support teachers and school staff learn more about LGBT+ inclusivity and ultimately improve the lives of the LGBT+ they work with," said a statement.

Midlands LGBT+ Project is a support and awareness service for LGBT+ people in the Midlands. They provide peer support groups, social meet up’s, awareness events, parents support and training for schools and organisations. 

You can find an online copy of the resource at https://midlandslgbtproject.com/resources/

If you would like any more information, have training needs or want to join one of their groups you can get in touch on email help@midlandslgbtproject.com or find them on social media as Midlands LGBT Project. 

The project is managed by Youth Work Ireland Laois. For more information visit: www.midlandslgbtproject.com

