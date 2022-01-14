Laois students await judges results at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition

The big day is finally here as the winners of the 2022 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will be announced on Friday afternoon.

Judges at the 58th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) will begin their final deliberations this morning to decide who will be crowned the 2022 BT Young Scientist & Technology winner.

Laois secondary school students are among more than 1,000 who are waiting on the judges decisions. Students from all over Ireland have shared their fascinating discoveries with the BTYSTE judges, showcasing their projects to a global audience through the virtual portal.

Heywood Community School has three projects with Mountrath Community School also in the mix.

'We know that sugar increases energy, but does sugar intake increase speed?' is entered in in the Biological and Ecological section, by Heywood team Madeleine Kavanagh, Leah Gilnagh and Eabha Mills.

'Are we desensitized to homophobia and misogyny,' is the name of Heywood's Niamh Tunney entry in the Social and Behavioural Sciences Individual section.

'Pet Patrol,' is a Heywood entry the Technology Group section.

Meanwhile, two individual projects have made it from the Mountrath school.

Luke Carroll has made the cut with his project entitled: 'To investigate the views of different Irish youths on flags and symbols'. It was entered in the Social & Behavioural Sciences section.

'A statistical analysis on the influence of anti- racist education on TY students' is the name of a project from Courtney Chambers. It has also made it to the same Social & Behavioural Sciences shortlist.

The 2022 BT Young Scientist & Technology overall winner will receive the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and a top prize of €7,500.

Mari Cahalane, Head of the BTYSTE said: “The students taking part in this year’s BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition have completely blown us away with the high calibre of talent evident through their projects. Each and every student participating in the exhibition should be immensely proud of the quality of work they have produced this year.

The winners will be announced at the 2022 Awards Ceremony which will begin at 1pm and can be viewed, free of charge, on the BTYSTE portal.