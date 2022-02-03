New fire alarm to enhance security at Laois school - Minister

Funding for a new fire alarm at a school in Laois near the Kildare border will enhance security for pupils and teachers, according to Laois Offaly TD and Minister Seán Fleming.

The Minister of State in the Department of Finance confirmed that funding has been approved under the Emergency Works Scheme for the replacement of the fire alarm at Ballyadams National School.

"This is important for the safety and security of staff, students and all who access the building. I am pleased to see these necessary works being planned for the school as the safety of everyone is a priority.

"I would like to acknowledge the great work being done at Ballyadams National school by the Principal and staff. The last 2 years have been difficult due to COVID but the efforts by staff and students allowed learning to continue in a safe environment," he said.

The Minister said the cost of the fire alarm is not announced at this stage.