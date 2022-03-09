Search

09 Mar 2022

Laois schools set for boost after getting DEIS status

€32 million investment to expand the scheme nationally

Petition underway for footpath from Mountmellick to The Rock

Sixth class from The Rock NS in 2019 with their teacher Mr Fennelly and Principal Liam Ahern Picture: Denis Byrne

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

09 Mar 2022 5:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Pupils and teachers at eight Laois national schools have received a boost with confirmation that they are to benefit from extra supports under a scheme that aims to tackle disadvantage.

Laois Offaly TD Seán Fleming, who is Minister of State in the Department of Finance, confirmed that the schools are included in a major expansion of the Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools (DEIS) programme.

Schools in the DEIS programme avail of a range of targeted supports aimed at tackling educational disadvantage, including additional classroom teaching posts, home school community liaison coordinator posts, DEIS grant funding and access to the School Completion Programme. This programme was introduced to provide targeted resources to these schools and to support these students to have an equal opportunity to achieve their potential in education.

Access to School Meals Programme, access to planning supports, access to a range of professional development supports and additional funding under School Books Grant Scheme are available under the DEIS Scheme.

Minister Fleming praised schools.

"I would like to acknowledge the Principals, Staff, Boards of Management and our school communities on their work and efforts supporting and encouraging young people through education," he said.

The eight additional Laois primary schools joining the DEIS Programme are as follows:

  •  Scoil Mhuire, Wolfhill.
  • SN Molaise, Spink.
  • Scoil an Chroi Ro Naofa,The Swan.
  • Na Carraige NS, The Rock.
  • Barr na Sruthan NS, Barnashrone.
  • Ardlios NS, Arles.
  • Scoil Bhride, Rathdowney.
  • Scoil Bhride, Clonaslee.

Minister for Education Norma Foley announced the expansion of the DEIS to 310 additional schools. In addition 37 existing DEIS schools are being reclassified and eligible for increased supports. An estimated €32 million investment is involved.

WATCH Laois based nurse talks about her work at Portlaoise hospital on International Women's Day

On International Women's Day 2022 Anne Marie O’Shea talked about her role as an ANP in Respiratory at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise and the changes that have allowed her to advance in her career in nursing

Currently 884 schools and over 180,000 students benefit from the DEIS programme. As a result of this announcement from September 2022, this will increase to 1,194 schools and over 240,000 students.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media