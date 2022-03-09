Laois schools set for boost after getting DEIS status

Pupils and teachers at eight Laois national schools have received a boost with confirmation that they are to benefit from extra supports under a scheme that aims to tackle disadvantage.

Laois Offaly TD Seán Fleming, who is Minister of State in the Department of Finance, confirmed that the schools are included in a major expansion of the Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools (DEIS) programme.

Schools in the DEIS programme avail of a range of targeted supports aimed at tackling educational disadvantage, including additional classroom teaching posts, home school community liaison coordinator posts, DEIS grant funding and access to the School Completion Programme. This programme was introduced to provide targeted resources to these schools and to support these students to have an equal opportunity to achieve their potential in education.

Access to School Meals Programme, access to planning supports, access to a range of professional development supports and additional funding under School Books Grant Scheme are available under the DEIS Scheme.

Minister Fleming praised schools.

"I would like to acknowledge the Principals, Staff, Boards of Management and our school communities on their work and efforts supporting and encouraging young people through education," he said.

The eight additional Laois primary schools joining the DEIS Programme are as follows:

Scoil Mhuire, Wolfhill.

SN Molaise, Spink.

Scoil an Chroi Ro Naofa,The Swan.

Na Carraige NS, The Rock.

Barr na Sruthan NS, Barnashrone.

Ardlios NS, Arles.

Scoil Bhride, Rathdowney.

Scoil Bhride, Clonaslee.

Minister for Education Norma Foley announced the expansion of the DEIS to 310 additional schools. In addition 37 existing DEIS schools are being reclassified and eligible for increased supports. An estimated €32 million investment is involved.

Currently 884 schools and over 180,000 students benefit from the DEIS programme. As a result of this announcement from September 2022, this will increase to 1,194 schools and over 240,000 students.