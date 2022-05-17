Search

19 May 2022

Laois LCVP students climb the heights in adventure park

Laois LCVP students climb the heights in adventure park

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

17 May 2022 11:23 PM

Laois students bravely climbed into the trees to learn about the adventure business recently.

An intrepid group of LCVP students from Mountrath Community School embarked on a much anticipated trip to Castlecomer Discovery Park in Kilkenny on Tuesday May 9.

While getting to try out the scarily tall tree trails, they also were given an insight into the aspects of operation, organisational structure and management, stakeholders involved, employees required and qualifications and training for running the busy park.

Student Bradley Finegan gave the day they thumbs up.

"It was a great day out. The tree challenges were the best," he said.

Catherine Walsh is the LCVP coordinator.

"It was a wonderful opportunity for the students to explore the many challenges and fabulous wonders of the park," she said.

Laois teens pelted in colours at Comhairle na nÓg funrun

Teachers Bernadette Campion and Margaret Fitzpatrick led the excited group through the park which is a social enterprise. 

"Hopefully all the research will help the students write up an enterprise study for their portfolio," Ms Fitzpatrick said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media