Laois LCVP students climb the heights in adventure park

Laois students bravely climbed into the trees to learn about the adventure business recently.

An intrepid group of LCVP students from Mountrath Community School embarked on a much anticipated trip to Castlecomer Discovery Park in Kilkenny on Tuesday May 9.

While getting to try out the scarily tall tree trails, they also were given an insight into the aspects of operation, organisational structure and management, stakeholders involved, employees required and qualifications and training for running the busy park.

Student Bradley Finegan gave the day they thumbs up.

"It was a great day out. The tree challenges were the best," he said.

Catherine Walsh is the LCVP coordinator.

"It was a wonderful opportunity for the students to explore the many challenges and fabulous wonders of the park," she said.

Teachers Bernadette Campion and Margaret Fitzpatrick led the excited group through the park which is a social enterprise.

"Hopefully all the research will help the students write up an enterprise study for their portfolio," Ms Fitzpatrick said.