IN PICTURES: Fantastic Laois school achievement celebrated at Heywood awards

The students of Heywood Community School gathered for the first in person end of year awards on May 19 to celebrate fantastic group and individual achievements at the Laois secondary school during the 2021/22 academic year.
Photographer Alf Harvey went along to Ballinakill capture the awards on camera for the Leinster Express. TAP NEXT TO SEE MORE.
Cllr Conor Bergin (Cathaoirleach, Laois Co Council) cuts the ribbon on the Laois Integration Network Zero Cost Shop, with Seamus Mulhall (Mulhalls SuperValu), Karen Mc Hugh (Chairperson LIT).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.