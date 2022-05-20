In Pictures: Fantastic achievements by Portlaoise CBS students in Laois

The students of St Mary's CBS in Portlaoise celebrated fantastic achievements at the Laois secondary school during the 2021/22 academic year.
Photographer Michael Scully went along to the Borris Road capture the awards on camera for the Leinster Express. TAP NEXT TO SEE MORE.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.