Search

23 May 2022

IN Pictures: Laois school's Leaving Cert students graduate in style

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

22 May 2022 10:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Leaving Cert class at St Fergal's College in Rathdowney celebrated with family and staff at the end of year Graduation ceremony in the school.

Tap next to see more pictures from the big night courtesy of Paul O'Dea.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular