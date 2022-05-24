Search

24 May 2022

Laois Primary School has Autism Classrooms Planning Granted

Eoghan MacConnell

24 May 2022 3:30 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Minister of State in the Department of Finance, Sean Fleming has confirmed that planning permission has been granted for two new classrooms for children with autism for Castletown Primary School.

Minister Fleming said: “This is very welcome news for the students and teachers in Castletown Primary School. These new Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) classrooms enable students to integrate into a mainstream school community, participate as far as possible in the curriculum, along with additional supports in the areas they might struggle with.”

“The safety of the students was also a priority for the school so work approved will also include new road safety measures .  Planning permission includes a new vehicle set down area, separate pedestrian entrances,  a new one way system and set down area and 19 car parking spaces so cars will no longer be parked in front of the school,” he said. 

“This is all great news for the Castletown Primary School Principal, teachers, Board of management, students and school community. The additional rooms and new safety measures planned for the school are a welcome addition,” he continued. 

Minister Fleming added that he looks forward to the project going to tender to enable construction work commence as soon as possible.

