IN PICTURES: Coláiste Íosagáin Portarlington senior awards day

It was awards time this week for senior students in Portarlington this week.
Coláiste Íosagáin secondary school which serves Laois and Offaly, held their 6th Year and Leaving Cert Applied 2 Awards on Tuesday, May 24.
Photographer Michael Scully was there to capture the moment for the Leinster Express.
Click on Next (below) to see lots more photographs.
