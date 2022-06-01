Search

01 Jun 2022

Laois secondary school wins Trinity university award

Laois secondary school wins Trinity university award

Mountmellick Community School students.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

01 Jun 2022 9:23 PM

A Laois secondary school has been awarded by Trinity College Dublin for its work to promote third level education to its students.

Mountmellick Community School has won the Trinity Access: Schools of Distinction, Community Award.

The Schools of Distinction Award, conferred by Trinity Access, Trinity College Dublin, recognises and showcases the efforts of schools nationwide to transform their school culture and to develop innovative approaches to teaching and learning.

This award scheme aims to support the development of ‘college-going’ practices and a student-centred, innovative learning environment across schools nationwide.

Mountmellick Community School was particularly successful in the variety of initiatives organised such as College Awareness Week, guest speakers, college taster programmes, facilitating mentoring and promoting leadership in learning.

Joanne Teehan is the school's Guidance Counsellor.

“We are delighted to be part of a nationwide movement to promote the importance of post-secondary education. Winning the School of Distinction: Community award recognises the ongoing work of our staff and students,” she said.

Lisa Keane is Director of Trinity Access.

“We are delighted to recognise the innovative, leadership and community focused work that these schools have achieved in an extraordinary year. We hope to share the learning from these beacons of creativity with all our other school partners. A warm congratulations from all in Trinity Access for your courageous and creative leadership.”

In Pictures: Laois students celebrate school graduation Mountmellick

€4 million signals end to 'much foot-dragging' on Laois hospital

The award recognises that often extraordinary work is being successfully undertaken by schools in challenging conditions. Participants draw on their own school and community resources and the resources of the Trinity Access project to support educational innovation and change.

This School of Distinction: Community Award, recognises the achievement of schools who evaluate and identify the needs of their students and teachers through its School Survey.

Community Award winners like Mountmellick CS then set relevant targets to address these needs and action student centred programmes. Winning schools have begun the process of engaging their students in three core practices of Pathways to College, Mentoring and Leadership in Learning and have plans to expand these innovative programmes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media