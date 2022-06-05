IN PICTURES: Laois secondary school celebrates great achievements

Clonaslee College celebrated the achievements of students at the Laois school in 2021/22 at the end of year awards on May 27.
Tap next to see some of the pictures sent in by the school for publication by the Leinster Express. TAP NEXT to see more.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.