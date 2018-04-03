Midlands Schoolboys and Girls League Fixtures - April 3rd to April 9th
Tuesday
MSL U-11 West
Clara Tn v Birr Tn, J Scanlon,Stanley O'Hara Pk, 19:00.
MSL U-12 West
Birr Tn v Rahanine, M Kelly, Frank O'Connell Pk, 18:45.
MSL U-13 Mark Casey Cup
Frankford Utd v Birr Tn, T Murtagh, Kilcormac, 18:45.
MSL U-12 Girls
Mucklagh v Killeigh, K Bryant, Charleville, 18:45.
Wednesday
MSL U-10 East
Emo Celtic v St Aengus, G Donogher, Com Cen, 18:30; St Aengus v Abbeyleix Ath, B Conlon, Derrycanton, 19:00.
MSL Boys U-11 Bowl
Mucklagh v Clonaslee Utd, M Flanagan, Charleville, 19:00; T&S United v Mountmellick Ath, D Moran, Timahoe, 19:00.
MSL U-11 Major
Emo Celtic v Mountmellick Utd, G Donogher, Com Cen, 19:15.
SFAI Sketchers Regional Semi Final U-12
Rosenallis v Tullamore Tn, S Comerford, The Grove, 18:30.
MSL U-12 East
Portlaoise Utd v Abbeyleix Ath, J Griffin, Rosleighan Pk, 19:00.
MSL U-13 Major
Mountmellick Utd v Mullingar Falcons, S Comerford, Conor Davis Pk, 19:00.
MSL U-14 West
Grange Utd v Rahanine, N Dempsey, Grange, Mullingar, 18:45.
MSL Boys U-15 Ski Lowry Cup Semi Finals
Tullamore Tn v Portlaoise AFC, B James, Leah Victoria Pk, 18:45.
MSL U-15 Div 2
Mullingar Lions v Ballinahown, D McCormack, Gainstown, 18:30; Templevilla v St Josephs, U Beaumont, TP Hickey Pk, 18:30; Raharney Utd v Kilbeggan SC, D Sweeney, Higginstown, 18:45.
MSL U-16 Major
Emo Celtic v Killeigh, M Lee, Com Cen,
18:30.
MSL U-14 Girls
Mullingar Ath v Bealnamulla, Paul Malone, Gainstown, 18:30; Tullamore v Birr Tn, T Cunningham, Leah Victoria Pk, 18:45.
MSL U-16/17 Girls
Birr Tn v Banagher Utd, T Murtagh, Frank O'Connell Pk, 18:45; Athlone Tn v Kinnegad, P Tone, Athlone Town Stadium, 18:45.
Thursday
MSL U-9 East
Clonaslee Utd v Rosenallis, C McFadden, Com Cen, 19:00; Mucklagh v Tullamore Utd, R Maher, Charleville, 19:00.
MSL U-9 West
Tullamore Tn v Clara Tn, M Flanagan, Leah Victoria Pk, 18:30; Clara Utd v Kilbeggan SC, P Kearns, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 19:00; Birr Tn v Banagher Utd, T Murtagh, Frank O'Connell Pk, 19:00; Gallen Utd v Frankford Utd, P Kearns, Brosna Press Pk, 19:00; Banagher Town v Birr Utd, R Bond, Middle Rd, 19:00; Portumna v Frankford Cel, D Nagle, Marian Pk, 19:00.
MSL Boys U-11 Trophy
Killeigh v Portlaoise Rovers, R Tkaczyk, The Pond, 19:00; Abbeyleix Ath v Portlaoise AFC, D Moran, Fr Breen Pk, 19:00.
MSL U-12 Major
Clara Tn v Kilbeggan SC, J Scanlon, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 18:45; Mountmellick Utd v Tullamore Tn, J Griffin, Conor Davis Pk, 18:45.
MSL U-13 Boys Plate
Mucklagh v Frankford Utd, K Bryant, Charleville, 18:45.
MSL U-13 Major
Birr Tn v Emo Celtic, P Pardy, Frank O'Connell Pk, 19:00.
Midland Cup U-14
Killeigh v Mullingar Ath, M Buckley, The Pond, 18:45.
MSL U-15 Div 1
Emo Celtic v Portlaoise Utd, M Lee, Com Cen, 18:30.
MSL U-15 Div 2
Kilbeggan SC v Mullingar Lions, J Scanlon, The Land Lake, 18:45; Birr Tn v St Josephs, M Kelly, Frank O'Connell Pk, 18:45.
MSL U-16 Div 1
Rosenallis v Banagher Utd, L Buckley, The Grove, 18:30; Tullamore Tn v Clara Tn, T Cunningham, Leah Victoria Pk, 18:30.
Friday
MSL Boys U-13 Shield
T&S United v Tullamore Utd, D Moran, Timahoe, 19:00; Kinnegad v Mountmellick Utd, Paul Malone, Lagan Pk, 19:00.
MSL U-13 Major
Kilbeggan SC v Mullingar Falcons, J Scanlon, The Land Lake, 19:00; Killeigh v Mullingar Ath, L Buckley, The Pond, 19:00.
MSL U-13 East
Rosenallis v Portlaoise Utd, M Lee, The Grove, 19:00.
Saturday
Boys MSL U-9 Plate
Banagher Town v Rosenallis, S Fogarty, Middle Rd, 10:30.
MSL U-9 East
T&S United v Clonaslee Utd, B Conlon, Timahoe, 10:00; Abbeyleix Utd v Tullamore Utd, B Conlon, Fr Breen Pk, 11:15; Mucklagh v Emo Celtic, K Bryant, Charleville, 14:00.
MSL U-9 West
Banagher Utd v Gallen Utd, S Fogarty, Middle Rd, 09:45; Birr Tn v Kilbeggan SC, M Murphy, Frank O'Connell Pk, 10:00; Clara Utd v Frankford Utd, U Beaumont, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 10:00; Birr Utd v Tullamore Tn, T Murtagh, Frank O'Connell Pk, 14:00; Frankford Cel v Portumna, R Bond, Kilcormac, 14:00.
MSL U-10 East
Emo Utd v St Aengus, T Cunningham, TBC, 09:45; Abbeyleix Ath v Portlaoise AFC, B Conlon, Fr Breen Pk, 12:00; Abbeyleix Utd v T&S United, B Conlon, Fr Breen Pk, 12:45; Mountmellick Utd v T&S Ath, G Donogher, Conor Davis Pk, 14:00.
MSL U-10 Central
Rosenallis v Tullamore Tn, PJ Higgins, The Grove, 09:45; Killeigh Utd v Walsh Island, Paul Malone, The Pond, 09:45;
Clara Tn v Mucklagh, U Beaumont, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 10:45; Raharney Utd v Portlaoise Tn, N Dempsey, Higginstown, 11:45.
MSL U-10 West
Clara Utd v Mullingar Cubs, T Cormican, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 10:00; Banagher Utd v Mullingar Ath, S Fogarty, Middle Rd, 11:15.
MSL Boys U-11 Trophy
Portlaoise AFC v Killeigh, D Moran, Rosleighan Pk, 14:00.
MSL Boys U-11 Bowl
Clonaslee Utd v Mucklagh, B James, Com Cen, 13:45; Mountmellick Ath v T&S United, G Donogher, Conor Davis Pk, 14:45.
MSL U-11 Major
Kilbeggan SC v Mullingar Hawks, D Kiernan, The Land Lake, 09:45; Emo Celtic v Willow Pk, T Cunningham, Com Cen, 14:45; Mountmellick Utd v Mullingar Eagles, G Donogher, Conor Davis Pk, 15:30.
MSL U-11 West
Portumna Tn v Birr Tn, B Kelly, Marian Pk, 10:00; Tullamore Rvs v Willow Pk, R Maher, Leah Victoria Pk, 11:00; Tullamore Utd v Kinnegad Juns, R Maher, Leah Victoria Pk, 14:00; Frankford Utd v Gallen Boys, R Bond, Kilcormac, 15:00.
SFAI Sketchers Regional Semi Final U-12
Mullingar Ath v Edenderry Tn, D Sweeney, Gainstown, 12:45.
MSL Boys U-12 Cup
Birr Tn v Tullamore Tn, M Murphy, Frank O'Connell Pk, 10:45; Portumna Tn v Portlaoise AFC, B Kelly, Marian Pk, 11:00.
MSL Boys U-12 Plate
Rosenallis Rvs v Portlaoise Utd, PJ Higgins, The Grove, 10:30.
MSL U-12 Major
Kilbeggan SC v St Aengus, D Kiernan, The Land Lake, 10:30; Mullingar Eagles v Mountmellick Utd, D Sweeney, Gainstown, 11:30; Clara Tn v T&S United, T Cormican, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 12:30.
MSL U-12 East
Killeigh v Clara Utd, Paul Malone, The Pond, 12:00; Rosenallis v Kinnegad Dragons, PJ Higgins, The Grove, 12:15; Killeigh Utd v Tullamore Utd, S Comerford, The Pond, 14:00.
MSL U-12 West
Mgar Hawks v Raharney Raptors, D McCormack, Gainstown, 10:00.
MSL Subway U-13
NDSL v MSL, TBC, NDSL, TBC.
MSL Boys U-13 Shield
Emo Utd v Abbeyleix Ath, T Cunningham, TBC, 13:30.
SFAI Regional Semi Final U-14
Mullingar Ath v Kilcullen AFC, D McCormack, Gainstown, 13:00.
MSL Boys U-14 Shield
Kilbeggan SC v Grange Utd, D Kiernan, The Land Lake, 11:45; Mucklagh v Portumna Tn, K Bryant, Charleville, 16:00.
MSL U-14 Major
Kinnegad Jnrs v Tullamore Tn, N Dempsey, Lagan Pk, 10:00.
MSL U-14 East
Tullamore Utd v Clara Tn, M Flanagan, Leah Victoria Pk, 11:15.
MSL U-14 West
Birr Tn v Gange Utd, M Murphy, Frank O'Connell Pk, 12.00; Gallen Utd v Mullingar Tigers, M Buckley, Brosna Press Pk, 16:30.
SFAI Regional Semi Final U-15
Portlaoise AFC v Suncroft, E Dynan, Rosleighan Pk, 12:30.
MSL U-15 Div 1
Portlaoise Utd v Mullingar Cougars, E Dynan, Rosleighan Pk, 11:00; Emo Celtic v Rosenallis, T Cunningham, Com Cen, 12:00.
MSL U-15 Div 2
Ballinahown v Mountmellick Utd, J O'Connor, Ballinahown, 10:00; Mullingar Lions v Templevilla, D Sweeney, Gainstown, 10:00; St Josephs v St Aengus, J Cassidy, Bealnamulla, 12:30; Raharney Utd v Birr Tn,
N Dempsey, Higginstown, 12:30.
Midland Plate U-16
Mullingar Ath v Kilcock Cel, D McCormack, Gainstown, 11:30.
MSL Boys U-16 Lennon Cup
Emo Celtic v Portlaoise AFC, T Cunningham, Com Cen, 10:30; Killeigh v Abbeyleix Ath, Paul Malone, The Pond,
10:30; St Francis v Willow Pk, P Tone, Iona Park, 12:00.
MSL Boys U-16 Shield
Clara Tn v Gallen Utd, T Cormican, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 10:45; Banagher Utd v Kilbeggan SC, S Fogarty, Middle Rd, 12:00.
MSL Girls U-12 Shield Semi Finals
Kinnegad Jnrs v Hodson Bay, TBC, Lagan Pk, TBC.
MSL U-12 Girls
Banagher Town v Hodson Bay, S Fogarty, Middle Rd, 13:30; Killeigh v Hodson Bay Celtic, S Comerford, The Pond, 15:15.
MSL Girls U-14 Shield
Birr Tn v Mullingar Ath, T Murtagh, Frank O'Connell Pk, 14:45.
MSL U-14 Girls
Tullamore v Bealnamulla, M Flanagan, Leah Victoria Pk, 10:00; Portlaoise AFC v East Galway Utd, D Moran, Rosleighan Pk, 14:45.
MSL U-16/17 Girls
Clara Tn v Killeigh, U Beaumont, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 12:00; Real FA Swans v Banagher Utd, N Dempsey, Wilsons Hospital, 14:30; Birr Tn v Athlone Tn, T Murtagh, Frank O'Connell Pk, 16:00; Killeigh Utd v Portlaoise AFC, S Comerford, The Pond, 16:30.
Sunday
SFAI Subway Cup U-12
MSL (B) v Wexford, T Murtagh, Frank O'Connell Pk, 14:00.
MSL U-13 Major
Birr Tn v Mullingar Ath, T Murtagh, Frank O'Connell Pk, 15:30.
