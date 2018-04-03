Combined Counties Football League fixtures for April 7th and April 8th
Saturday
All games at 2.30 unless stated
U-19 Cup 1st Round
Edenderry Town v Kilbeggan, Fr Paul Park Edenderry, Midlands; Clonaslee Utd v Mucklagh, Community Centre Clonaslee, Offaly; Emo Celtic v Mountmellick Utd, Community Centre Emo, Offaly; Mulligar Ath v Kenagh Utd, 1.30 Gainstown Mullingar, Midlands.
U-17 Premier Division
Tullamore Town v Willow Park, Leah Victoria Park Tullamore, Midlands.
U-17 Division 1
Stradbally Town v Willow Park B, The Lawn Stradbally, Offaly; Mullingar Ath v Ballymahon, 3.30, Gainstown Mullingar, Midlands.
Saturday Divs Cup S-Final
Longford Wanderers v Ballymahon AFC, Dalton Park Mullingar, Offaly.
Ml Dolan Division 1 Cup Quarter Finals
Camlin Utd v Towerhill Rovers, The Mall Complex, Longford, Midlands.
Division 4 Cup Semi Final
St Cormacs Ath v Abbeyleix Ath, 6.00, VTA, Offaly.
Division 1 Saturday
Grange United v Newtown FC, Raithin Community Pitch, Grange, Mullingar, Offaly; UCL Harps v Castlepollard Celtic, Lough Gowna, Midlands.
Division 3 Saturday
Raharney United v Gaels United, Higginstown, Raharney, Midlands; Idle Colmcille Celtic.
Sunday
All games at 11.00 unless stated
Ml Dolan Division 1 Cup Quarter Finals
Mountmellick Utd v Gentex, Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick, Offaly; Derry Rovers A v Walsh Island Shamrocks, 8.00 Fri 6th, Brians Park, Edenderry, Offaly.
Division 4 Cup Semi Final
Kenagh Utd FC v Rosenallis B, Willow Park Athlone, Midlands.
CCFL Shield Quarter Final
St Carthages Ath v Geashill Utd, Community Centre Boora, Offaly.
CCFL Shield 2nd Round
Ballinahown B v BBC Utd, 2.00, Sportspark Ballinahown, Midlands.
Womens Shield Preliminary Round
Mullingar Athletic B v Killeigh B, 2.00, Gainstown, Mullingar (prov), Midlands.
Womens Shield Preliminary Round
Killeigh B v Birr Town, 2.00, The Pond, Killeigh, Midlands
Senior Division
Clonaslee Utd v Mullingar Athletic, Community Centre, Clonaslee, Offaly; Birr Town A v Clara Town A, Frank O'Connell Park, Birr, Midlands; Rosenallis A v Monksland Utd A,The Grove, Rosenallis, Offaly; Ballinahown A v Mullingar Town, Sportspark , Ballinahown, Midlands; Willow Park v Tullamore Town, Willow Park, Athlone, Midlands.
Division 1
Raheen v Horseleap Utd, Raheen Village, Offaly; Idle Portlaoise Shamrocks, Coolraine.
Division 2
O'Moore FC v FC Killoe, 12.00, Community Centre, Ballyroan, Offaly; Birr Town B v Gallen Utd, Frank O'Connell Park, Birr, Midlands; Clonown Rovers v Portarlington Town, Community Centre, Clonown, Midlands; Kinnegad Juniors v Moate Celtic, Lagan Park, Kinnegad, Midlands; Stradbally Town v Highfield Utd, The Lawn, Stradbally, Offaly.
Division 3
Monksland Utd B v Maryborough, Cushla Park, Cushla, Monksland, Athlone, Midlands; Clara Town B v Derry Rovers B, Stanley O'Hara Park, Lisaniskey, Clara, Offaly; Banagher Utd v St Aengus, Middle Road, Banagher, Offaly.
Division 4
Idle Cloneygowan, Clonmore, Mountmellick Celtic, Riverside
Wednesday
All games at 6.30 unless stated
U-19 Premier Division
Clongowes Wood v Edenderry Town, Clongowes Wood College Clane, Offaly; Tullamore Town v Emo Celtic, Leah Victoria Park Tullamore, Midlands.
U-19 Division 1
Kilbeggan v Mucklagh, The Land Lake Kilbeggan, Midlands.
Senior Division
Rosenallis AFC v Clonaslee Utd, The Grove, Rosenallis, Offaly; Willow Park v Birr Town A, 7.00, Willow Park, Athlone, Midlands.
Division 1
Mountmellick Utd v Towerhill Rovers, Conor Davis Park, Mountnellick, Offaly; Horseleap Utd v Gentex, Horseleap Village, Midlands.
Division 2
Birr Town B v Clonown Rovers, Frank O'Connell Park, Birr, Offaly.
Division 3
St Carthages Ath v Banagher Utd, Community Centre, Boora, Midlands; Geashill AFC v Clara Town B, Sutherland Park, Ballinagar, Offaly.
