Combined Counties Football League fixtures for April 7th and April 8th

Saturday

All games at 2.30 unless stated

U-19 Cup 1st Round

Edenderry Town v Kilbeggan, Fr Paul Park Edenderry, Midlands; Clonaslee Utd v Mucklagh, Community Centre Clonaslee, Offaly; Emo Celtic v Mountmellick Utd, Community Centre Emo, Offaly; Mulligar Ath v Kenagh Utd, 1.30 Gainstown Mullingar, Midlands.

U-17 Premier Division

Tullamore Town v Willow Park, Leah Victoria Park Tullamore, Midlands.

U-17 Division 1

Stradbally Town v Willow Park B, The Lawn Stradbally, Offaly; Mullingar Ath v Ballymahon, 3.30, Gainstown Mullingar, Midlands.

Saturday Divs Cup S-Final

Longford Wanderers v Ballymahon AFC, Dalton Park Mullingar, Offaly.

Ml Dolan Division 1 Cup Quarter Finals

Camlin Utd v Towerhill Rovers, The Mall Complex, Longford, Midlands.



Division 4 Cup Semi Final

St Cormacs Ath v Abbeyleix Ath, 6.00, VTA, Offaly.

Division 1 Saturday

Grange United v Newtown FC, Raithin Community Pitch, Grange, Mullingar, Offaly; UCL Harps v Castlepollard Celtic, Lough Gowna, Midlands.

Division 3 Saturday

Raharney United v Gaels United, Higginstown, Raharney, Midlands; Idle Colmcille Celtic.

Sunday

All games at 11.00 unless stated

Ml Dolan Division 1 Cup Quarter Finals

Mountmellick Utd v Gentex, Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick, Offaly; Derry Rovers A v Walsh Island Shamrocks, 8.00 Fri 6th, Brians Park, Edenderry, Offaly.

Division 4 Cup Semi Final

Kenagh Utd FC v Rosenallis B, Willow Park Athlone, Midlands.

CCFL Shield Quarter Final

St Carthages Ath v Geashill Utd, Community Centre Boora, Offaly.

CCFL Shield 2nd Round

Ballinahown B v BBC Utd, 2.00, Sportspark Ballinahown, Midlands.

Womens Shield Preliminary Round

Mullingar Athletic B v Killeigh B, 2.00, Gainstown, Mullingar (prov), Midlands.

Womens Shield Preliminary Round

Killeigh B v Birr Town, 2.00, The Pond, Killeigh, Midlands

Senior Division

Clonaslee Utd v Mullingar Athletic, Community Centre, Clonaslee, Offaly; Birr Town A v Clara Town A, Frank O'Connell Park, Birr, Midlands; Rosenallis A v Monksland Utd A,The Grove, Rosenallis, Offaly; Ballinahown A v Mullingar Town, Sportspark , Ballinahown, Midlands; Willow Park v Tullamore Town, Willow Park, Athlone, Midlands.

Division 1

Raheen v Horseleap Utd, Raheen Village, Offaly; Idle Portlaoise Shamrocks, Coolraine.

Division 2

O'Moore FC v FC Killoe, 12.00, Community Centre, Ballyroan, Offaly; Birr Town B v Gallen Utd, Frank O'Connell Park, Birr, Midlands; Clonown Rovers v Portarlington Town, Community Centre, Clonown, Midlands; Kinnegad Juniors v Moate Celtic, Lagan Park, Kinnegad, Midlands; Stradbally Town v Highfield Utd, The Lawn, Stradbally, Offaly.

Division 3

Monksland Utd B v Maryborough, Cushla Park, Cushla, Monksland, Athlone, Midlands; Clara Town B v Derry Rovers B, Stanley O'Hara Park, Lisaniskey, Clara, Offaly; Banagher Utd v St Aengus, Middle Road, Banagher, Offaly.

Division 4

Idle Cloneygowan, Clonmore, Mountmellick Celtic, Riverside

Wednesday

All games at 6.30 unless stated

U-19 Premier Division

Clongowes Wood v Edenderry Town, Clongowes Wood College Clane, Offaly; Tullamore Town v Emo Celtic, Leah Victoria Park Tullamore, Midlands.

U-19 Division 1

Kilbeggan v Mucklagh, The Land Lake Kilbeggan, Midlands.

Senior Division

Rosenallis AFC v Clonaslee Utd, The Grove, Rosenallis, Offaly; Willow Park v Birr Town A, 7.00, Willow Park, Athlone, Midlands.

Division 1

Mountmellick Utd v Towerhill Rovers, Conor Davis Park, Mountnellick, Offaly; Horseleap Utd v Gentex, Horseleap Village, Midlands.

Division 2

Birr Town B v Clonown Rovers, Frank O'Connell Park, Birr, Offaly.

Division 3

St Carthages Ath v Banagher Utd, Community Centre, Boora, Midlands; Geashill AFC v Clara Town B, Sutherland Park, Ballinagar, Offaly.