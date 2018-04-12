MSL Fixtures - all your midlands league schoolboys and girls fixtures for this week
Thursday
MSL U-9 West
Birr Utd v Frankford Cel, M Kelly, Frank O'Connell Pk, 18:30; Birr Tn v Frankford Utd, M Kelly, Frank O'Connell Pk, 19:15.
MSL Boys U-11 Trophy
Portlaoise Rovers v Portlaoise AFC, J Griffin, Rosleighan Pk, 19:00.
MSL Boys U-11 Bowl
T&S United v Clonaslee Utd, D Moran, Timahoe, 18:30.
MSL U-11 East
Mountmellick Ath v Mucklagh, G Donogher, Conor Davis Pk, 19:00.
MSL Boys U-13 Shield
Mucklagh v Gallen Utd, K Bryant, Charleville, 19:00.
MSL Boys U-13 Bowl
T&S United v Portlaoise Utd, D Moran, Timahoe, 19:00.
MSL U-13 Major
Mullingar Ath v Mountmellick Utd, D McCormack, Gainstown, 19:00; Killeigh v Tullamore Tn, S Comerford, The Pond, 19:15.
MSL U-14 Major
Tullamore Tn v Mullingar Ath, M Buckley, Leah Victoria Pk, 19:00.
MSL U-15 Major
Tullamore Tn v Mullingar Ath, R Tkaczyk, Leah Victoria Pk, 18:45.
MSL U-15 Div 1
Emo Celtic v Clonaslee Utd, M Lee, Com Cen, 18:45; Mullingar Cougars v Rosenallis, Paul Malone, Gainstown, 18:45.
MSL U-15 Div 2
Kilbeggan SC v Mountmellick Utd, T Cunningham, The Land Lake, 18:45; St Aengus v Raharney Utd, P Pardy, Derrycanton, 19:00.
MSL Girls U-10/11 Cup Semi Final
Killeigh v Clara, S Comerford, The Pond, 18:30.
MSL U-12 Girls
Mucklagh v Hodson Bay, M Flanagan, Charleville, 19:00.
Friday
MSL Boys U-15 Ski Lowry Cup Semi Finals
Mullingar Ath v St Francis, Paul Malone, Gainstown, 18:30.
MSL U-14 Girls
Birr Tn v Bealnamulla, M Kelly, Frank O'Connell Pk, 18:45.
Saturday
Boys MSL U-9 Cup
Emo Celtic v Tullamore Tn, G Donogher, Com Cen, 10:00.
Boys MSL U-9 Shield Semi Final
Banagher Utd v Tullamore Utd, D Nagle, Middle Rd, 10:00; Birr Tn v T&S United, M Kelly, Frank O'Connell Pk, 11:15.
MSL U-9 East
Mountmellick Utd v St Aengus, M Lee, Conor Davis Pk, 09:45; Abbeyleix Ath v Rosenallis, D Moran, Fr Breen Pk, 10:00; Clonaslee Utd v Mucklagh, C McFadden, Com Cen, 12:30.
MSL U-9 West
Clara Tn v Frankford Cel, J Scanlon, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 10:00; Birr Utd v Gallen Utd, M Kelly, Frank O'Connell Pk, 10:30; Banagher Town v Kilbeggan SC, D Nagle, Middle Rd, 10:45; Clara Utd v Portumna, J Scanlon, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 11:30.
U-10 Terry Hilliard Boys Cup
Portlaoise Tn v Clara Tn, E Dynan, Rosleighan Pk, 10:00; Mountmellick Utd v Mullingar Cubs, M Lee, Conor Davis Pk, 10:30; T&S United v Walsh Island, K Conroy, Timahoe, 10:45.
MSL U-10 Boys Shield
Birr Utd v Emo Celtic, B Conlon, Frank O'Connell Pk, 10:00; Mucklagh v Rosenallis, M Flanagan, Charleville, 10:30; Killeigh v Tullamore Utd, C McFadden, The Pond, 11:30; Mullingar Ath v Portlaoise AFC, D McCormack, Gainstown, 14:30.
MSL U-10 Boys Plate Semi Final
Clara Utd v Killeigh Utd, J Scanlon, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 10:45; Portumna Tn v Raharney Utd, M Kelly, Marian Pk, 12:30.
MSL U-10 West
Birr Tn v Banagher Utd, M Kelly, Frank O'Connell Pk, 09:45; Kilbeggan SC v Willow Pk, K Bryant, The Land Lake, 10:00.
U-11 Boys MSL Cup
Willow Pk v Mullingar Eagles, S Fogarty, Willow Pk, 10:00.
U-11 Boys MSL Plate Semi Final
T&S United v Clonaslee Utd, K Conroy, Timahoe, 10:00; Gallen Boys v Tullamore Utd, P Kearns, Brosna Press Pk, 10:00.
MSL U-11 Boys Shield
Abbeyleix Ath v Frankford Utd, D Moran, Fr Breen Pk, 10:45.
Midland U-12 Cup
Clane Utd v Tullamore Tn, TBC, Clane Utd, TBC.
MSL Boys U-12 Shield
Killeigh Utd v Tullamore Utd, J Griffin, The Pond, 13:00; Kinnegad Dragons v Abbeyleix Ath, N Dempsey, Lagan Pk, 14:30.
MSL U-12 Major
Mullingar Eagles v Clara Tn, L Buckley, Gainstown, 09:45; Mullingar Kestrals v Emo Celtic, D Kiernan, Gainstown, 10:00.
MSL U-12 East
Rosenallis Rvs v Killeigh, J Griffin, The Grove, 09:45.
MSL U-12 West
Birr Tn v Rahanine, B Conlon, Frank O'Connell Pk, 10:45.
MSL U-13 Boys Plate
Frankford Utd v Abbeyleix Ath, P Kearns, Kilcormac, 11:15; Mullingar Kestrals v Portlaoise AFC, L Buckley, Gainstown, 12:30.
MSL Boys U- 13 Bowl
Clara Tn v Portlaoise Utd, M Buckley, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 11:15; T&S United v Gallen Utd, K Conroy, Timahoe, 11:30; Emo Utd v Kinnegad, G Donogher, TBC, 12:30.
MSL U-13 Major
Mullingar Falcons v Birr Tn, D Kiernan, Gainstown, 11:15; Mountmellick Utd v Killeigh, M Lee, Conor Davis Pk, 11:15; Kilbeggan SC v Emo Celtic, K Bryant, The Land Lake, 12:00.
MSL U-13 West
Tullamore Utd v Kinnegad, R Tkaczyk, Leah Victoria Pk, 11:15.
MSL Boys U-14 Stokes Cup
Abbeyleix Ath v Mullingar Ath, D Moran, Fr Breen Pk, 11:30; Mountmellick Utd v Banagher Utd, S Comerford, Conor Davis Pk, 11:30.
MSL Boys U-14 Plate Semi final
Portlaoise Utd v Mullingar Pumas, E Dynan, Rosleighan Pk, 10:45.
MSL U-14 West
Grange Utd v Banagher Utd, D Sweeney, Grange,Mullingar, 16:30.
MSL Boys U-15 Shield
Mountmellick Utd v St Aengus, S Comerford, Conor Davis Pk, 10:00; Raharney Utd v Kilbeggan SC, N Dempsey, Higginstown, 16:15.
MSL U-15 Div 1
Mullingar Cougars v Birr Utd, D Kiernan, Gainstown, 12:30.
MSL U-15 Div 2
Birr Tn v Mullingar Lions, B Conlon, Frank O'Connell Pk, 12:00.
MSL Boys U-16 Lennon Cup
Mullingar Ath v East Galway Utd, L Buckley, Gainstown, 11:00.
MSL Boys U-16 Shield
Mullingar Cubs v Rosenallis, D McCormack, Gainstown, 15:15.
MSL U-16 Major
Emo Celtic v St Francis, G Donogher, Com Cen, 11:00; Killeigh v Abbeyleix Ath, J Griffin, The Pond, 11:30; Portlaoise AFC v Willow Pk, E Dynan, Rosleighan Pk, 12:00.
MSL U-16 Div 1
Banagher Utd v Clara Tn, D Nagle, Middle Rd, 11:30.
MSL Girls U-12 Shield Semi Finals
Hodson Bay v Kinnegad Jnrs, T Cormican, Hodson Bay, 10:30; Kilbeggan SC v Banagher Town, K Bryant, The Land Lake, 10:45.
MSL U-12 Girls
Tullamore Tn v Hodson Bay Celtic, R Tkaczyk, Leah Victoria Pk, 10:00.
MSL Girls U-14 Cup Semi Final
Clara Tn v Tullamore, M Buckley, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 10:00; Athlone Tn v Killeigh, S Fogarty, Athlone Town Stadium, 11:15.
MSL U-14 Girls
Clara Tn v Tullamore, M Buckley, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 10:00.
MSL GIRLS U-16/17 Cup Semi Final
Bealnamulla v Athlone Tn, T Cormican, Bealnamulla, 12:00.
MSL U-16/17 Girls
Killeigh Utd v Birr Tn, C McFadden, The Pond, 10:00; Banagher Utd v Portlaoise AFC, D Nagle, Middle Rd, 13:00; Real FA Swans v Killeigh, D Sweeney, Wilsons Hospital, 14:30.
