CCFL Fixtures - all of this weekend's soccer fixures in the midlands
Saturday
All games at 2.30 unless stated
FAI U-17 Cup Semi Final
Greenwood FC v Willow Park, 2.00, Lehenaghmore Cork.
LFA Youths Cup 4th Round
Emo Celtic v Nurney Villa, 2.00, Community Centre Emo, Offaly.
U-17 Cup 1st Round 2nd Leg
Melview FC (2) v Ballymahon (1), Wanderers Park Longford, Midlands; Willow Park B (1) v Mullingar Ath (2), Willow Park Athlone, Midlands.
CCFL Youths Cup 1st Round (Players born in 2000 or younger)
Portlaoise v Mullingar Ath 18’s, Rossleighan Park Portlaoise, Offaly.
U-19 Cup 1st Round
Kilbeggan SC v Edenderry Town, The Land Lake Kilbeggan, Midlands; Portlaoise B v Tullamore Town, Rossleighan Park Portlaoise, Offaly; Clongowes Wood v Banagher Utd, Clongowes Wood College Clane, Offaly.
U-19 Cup Quarter Finals
Clonaslee Utd v Birr Town, Community Centre Clonaslee, Offaly.
Oliver Ward Div 3 Cup Quarter Final
Gaels United v St Carthages, The Hill Bawn Drumlish, Midlands; Colmcille Celtic v St Aengus, The Rock, Aughamore, Aughnacliff, Midlands.
Sunday
All games at 11.00 unless stated
Paddy Cotter Cup Quarter Final
Ballinahown A v Birr Town A, Sportspark, Ballinahown, Midlands.
Paddy Cotter Cup Semi Final
Derry Rovers A v Clara Town A, Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore, Offaly.
Dennis Delaney Division 2 Cup Semi Finals
Clonown Rovers v Stradbally Town, Frank O'Connell Park, Birr, Offaly; FC Killoe v Highfield Utd, Willow Park, Athlone, Midlands.
Oliver Ward Div 3 Cup Quarter Final
BBC Utd v Derry Rovers B, Flanagan Park, Broadford, Co Kildare, Offaly.
Senior Division
Rosenallis A v Willow Park, The Grove, Rosenallis, Offaly; Clonaslee Utd v Mullingar Athletic, Community Centre, Clonaslee, Offaly; Idle Mullingar Town, Monksland Utd A, Tullamore Town.
Division 1
Coolraine v Mountmellick Utd , Durrow, Tullamore, Midlands; Gentex v Raheen, Leisureworld, Athlone, Midlands; Horseleap Utd v Towerhill Rovers, Horseleap Village, Midlands; Walsh Island Shamrocks v Portlaoise Shamrocks, Carty Park, Walsh Island, Offaly
Division 2
Birr Town B v Kinnegad Juniors, Frank O'Connell Park, Birr, Midlands; O'Moore FC v Portarlington Town, Conmunity Centre, Ballyroan, Offaly; Idle Moate Celtic, Gallen.
Division 3
Monksland Utd B v Geashill AFC, Cushla Park, Cushla, Monksland, Athlone, Midlands; Banagher Utd v Clara Town B, Middle Road, Banagher, Offaly; Maryborough Idle.
Division 4
Kenagh Utd v Riverside FC, Riverside, Kenagh, Co Longford, Midlands; Abbeyleix Athletic v Mountmellick Celtic, Fr Breen Park, Abbeyleix, Offaly; Clonmore Utd v Cloneygowan Celtic, Community Centre, Boora, Midlands; Idle Ballinahown B, Rosenallis B and St Cormac's.
