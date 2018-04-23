Portlaoise AFC U-19s beat Kilbeggan to claim CCFL Division 1 title

Portlaoise clinched the league title with this hard fought victory in Kilbeggan on Saturday night in their last game of the season.

Portlaoise AFC 3

Kilbeggan FC 0

Portlaoise started well and Ronan McEvoy, Jack Langton, Alan Roberts and Jason Woods all went close to scoring in the first 20 minutes of the game, but fine goalkeeping by Cormac Harnan kept them at bay.

Portlaoise then finally scored on 25 minutes when after good work on the left by Jack Langton saw his pinpoint cross was volleyed home by Ronan McEvoy to make it 1-0.

On 36 minutes, the two combined again and Langton sent McEvoy through and he chipped the keeper to make it 2-0 and that's how it finished at the break.

Kilbeggan then began the second half in style and went close on two occasions from Peter Whelan and Conor Daly, but Adam Scully in the Portlaoise goal made two good saves.

They then scored on 60 minutes when, from a corner, Conor Ferry headed home to make it 2-1 and it was game on again.

Jack Langton, David Nolan and Ronan McEvoy went close before Jason Woods scored on 70 minutes after another brilliant assist from Jack Langton to make it 3-1.

Josh Malone then scored a goal for Kilbeggan on the 80th minute, but Portlaoise held on and it finished 3-2 and they clinched the league title among jubilant scenes at the final whistle.

Best for Kilbeggan were Cormac Harnan, Adam Hagan, Conan Feery, Craig Coyne and Peter Whelan while for Portlaoise Oisin Kiernan, Alan Roberts, Pauric Cahill, Andrew Swayne, Eoghan Brennan, Ronan McEvoy, Jason Woods and man-of-match Jack Langton who set up all three goals for the champions.

PORTLAOISE: Adam Scully, Eoin Carey, Oisin Kiernan, Pauric Cahill, Alan Roberts, Eoghan Brennan, Jack Langton, Andrew Swayne, Ronan McEvoy, Jason Woods, David Nolan. Subs: Jason Maher, Liam Frazier, Ronan Corr, Ruairi Burke, Mickey Nurney, Jack O'Reilly, Aaron Feane, Conor McKenna, Cillian Reddin. Management Team: Glen Scully and John 'Birdie' Langton.

KILBEGGAN: Cormac Harnan, Frank Hanefy, Kieran Hanefy, Thomas Finnegan, Adam O'Hagan, Conor Feery, Lucas Fereira, Craig Coyne, Peter Whelan, Conor Daly, Nathan Brudell. Subs: Declan Rogers, Josh Malone.