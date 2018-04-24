MSL Fixtures - April 24 to April 29
All of this week's MSL Fixtures.
Tuesday
MSL U-9 East
Rosenallis v Clonaslee Utd, S Comerford, The Grove, 18:30;
MSL U-9 West
Clara Utd v Gallen Utd, P Geoghegan, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 18:30; Banagher Town v Tullamore Tn, D Nagle, Middle Rd, 18:30; Birr Tn v Klbeggan SC, T Murtagh, Frank O'Connell Pk, 19:00; Portumna v Frankford Utd, M Kelly, Marian Pk, 19:15;
MSL U-11 Boys Plate Semi final
Tullamore Utd v Gallen Boys, M Flanagan, Leah Victoria Pk, 19:00;
MSL U-11 Boys Shield
Mucklagh v Clara Tn, R Maher, Charleville, 19:00;
MSL Boys U-11 Trophy
Abbeyleix Ath v Portlaoise Rovers, D Moran, Fr Breen Pk, 19:00;
MSL U-13 Mark Casey Cup
Birr Tn v Frankford Utd, P Pardy, Frank O'Connell Pk, 19:00; Tullamore Tn v Killeigh, M Buckley, Leah Victoria Pk, 19:00; Mullingar Ath v Kilbeggan SC, Paul Malone, Gainstown, 19:00;
MSL Boys U-13 Bowl
Emo Utd v Kinnegad, G Donogher, TBC,
19:15; Clara Tn v T&S United, P Geoghegan, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 19:15;
MSL U-13 East
Rosenallis v Portlaoise Utd, S Comerford, The Grove, 19:15;
MSL U-14 East
Tullamore Utd v Clara Tn, B James, Leah Victoria Pk, 19:00;
Midland Cup U-15
Suncroft v Tullamore Tn, TBC, Suncroft, 19:00;
MSL Boys U-15 Ski Lowry Cup Semi Finals
Mullingar Ath v St Francis, N Dempsey, Gainstown, 19:00;
MSL U-15 Shield
Portlaoise Utd v Rosenallis, N Culleton, Rosleighan Pk, 19:00;
MSL U-15 Div 2
Templevilla v St Josephs, J McCrossan, TP Hickey Pk, 19:00;
MSL U-15 Central
Mucklagh v Kilbeggan SC, R Tkaczyk, Charleville, 19:00;
MSL Boys U-16 Lennon Cup
Killeigh v Abbeyleix Ath, C McFadden, The Pond, 18:45;
MSL U-14 Girls
Mullingar Ath v Bealnamulla, D McCormack, Gainstown, 19:00;
MSL U-16/17 Girls
Clara Tn v Banagher Utd, TBC, Middle Rd, TBC; Banagher Utd v Clara Tn, D Nagle, Middle Rd, 19:15;
Wednesday
MSL U-10 East
Emo Utd v St Aengus, N Culleton, Com Cen, 18:30;
MSL U-10 Central
Killeigh Utd v Raharney Utd, C McFadden, The Pond, 18:30; Portlaoise Tn v Mucklagh, B Conlon, Rosleighan Pk, 18:45; Clara Tn v Tullamore Utd, M Buckley, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 19:00; Walsh Island v Rosenallis, G Donogher, Walsh Island, 19:00;
MSL U-10 West
Mullingar Ath v Frankford Utd, D McCormack, Gainstown, 18:45; Willow Pk v Clara Utd, J O'Connor, Willow Pk, 19:00;
MSL U-12 Major
T&S United v Portlaoise AFC, D Moran, Timahoe, 19:00; Mullingar Kestrals v Kilbeggan SC, N Dempsey, Gainstown, 19:00; Mountmellick Utd v Tullamore Tn, M Lee, Conor Davis Pk, 19:00;
MSL U-12 East
Clara Utd v Abbeyleix Ath, TBC, Stanley O'Hara Pk, TBC.
MSL Boys U-14 Shield
Kilbeggan SC v Grange Utd, TBC, The Land Lake, 19:15;
MSL U-14 Major
Tullamore Tn v Kinnegad Jnrs, B James, Leah Victoria Pk, 19:00; Mullingar Ath v Portlaoise AFC, D McCormack, Gainstown, 19:30;
MSL U-14 West
Kilbeggan SC v Grange Utd, PJ Higgins, The Land Lake, 19:15;
MSL Boys U-16 Shield
Banagher Utd v Kilbeggan SC, D Nagle, Middle Rd, 19:00;
MSL U-16 Major
Emo Celtic v Killeigh, N Culleton, Com Cen, 19:15;
MSL U-16 Div 1
Birr Tn v Tullamore Tn, T Murtagh, Frank O'Connell Pk, 19:00; Banagher Utd v Kilbeggan SC, D Nagle, Middle Rd, 19:00;
MSL Girls U-10/11 Cup Semi Final
Hodson Bay Celtic v Bealnamulla, J McCrossan, Hodson Bay, 18:30;
MSL U-12 Girls
Kilbeggan SC v Banagher Town, R Tkaczyk, The Land Lake, 19:00; Hodson Bay Celtic v Kinnegad Jnrs, J McCrossan, Hodson Bay, 19:30;
MSL Girls U-14 Shield
Mucklagh v Bealnamulla, K Bryant, Charleville, 19:15; Portlaoise AFC v Birr Tn, B Conlon, Rosleighan Pk, 19:30;
MSL U-14 Girls
Tullamore v Bealnamulla, T Cunningham, Leah Victoria Pk, 19:00;
MSL U-16/17 Girls
Killeigh v Real FA Swans, C McFadden, The Pond, 19:15;
Thursday
MSL U-9 East
Rosenallis v Mountmellick Utd, G Donogher, The Grove, 18:30; Tullamore Utd v St Aengus, M Flanagan, Leah Victoria Pk, 19:30;
MSL U-9 West
Clara Tn v Birr Tn, P Kearns, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 18:45; Tullamore Tn v Gallen Utd, M Flanagan, Leah Victoria Pk, 18:45; Banagher Utd v Frankford Utd, D Nagle, Middle Rd, 19:00; Kilbeggan SC v Frankford Cel, R Tkaczyk, The Land Lake, 19:30; Clara Utd v Birr Utd, P Kearns, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 19:30;
MSL U-11 Major
Emo Celtic v Mountmellick Utd, M Lee, Com Cen, 18:30; Kilbeggan SC v Mullingar Hawks, R Tkaczyk, The Land Lake, 18:45;
MSL U-11 West
Frankford Utd v Tullamore Rvs, M Kelly, Kilcormac, 18:45; Clara Tn v Tullamore Utd, P Kearns, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 19:30;
MSL U-13 Major
Kilbeggan SC v Tullamore Tn, P Geoghegan, The Land Lake, 18:30; Mullingar Falcons v Killeigh, Paul Malone, Gainstown, 19:00;
MSL U-15 Shield
Rosenallis v Portlaoise Utd, G Donogher, The Grove, 19:15;
MSL U-15 Div 1
Emo Celtic v Rosenallis, N Culleton, Com Cen, 19:00;
MSL U-15 Div 2
Raharney Utd v Templevilla, D McCormack, Higginstown, 19:15;
MSL U-15 Central
Tullamore Tn v Birr Utd, T Cunningham, Leah Victoria Pk, 19:00;
MSL U-16/17 Girls
Birr Tn v Bealnamulla, P Pardy, Frank O'Connell Pk, 18:45; Killeigh Utd v Banagher Utd, S Comerford, The Pond, 18:45;
Friday
MSL Girls U-12 Cup Semi Finals
Tullamore Tn v Mucklagh, R Maher, Leah Victoria Pk, 19:00;
Saturday
MSL U-9 East
Emo Celtic v St Aengus, J Griffin, Com Cen, 09:45; Abbeyleix Ath v Tullamore Utd, D Moran, Fr Breen Pk, 10:00; T&S United v Rosenallis, B Conlon, Timahoe, 10:00;
MSL U-9 West
Frankford Cel v Frankford Utd, T Murtagh, Kilcormac, 10:00; Tullamore Tn v Clara Utd, M Flanagan, Leah Victoria Pk, 10:00; Birr Utd v Birr Tn, P Pardy, Frank O'Connell Pk, 10:00; Clara Tn v Portumna, P Kearns, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 11:00;
MSL U-10 East
St Aengus v Emo Celtic, B Conlon, Derrycanton, 12:30;
MSL U-10 Central
Portlaoise Tn v Killeigh Utd, E Dynan, Rosleighan Pk, 09:45; Rosenallis v Tullamore Tn, C McFadden, The Grove, 10:00; Mucklagh v Tullamore Utd, R Maher, Charleville, 11:00; Raharney Utd v Birr Utd, D McCormack, Higginstown, 11:45;
MSL U-10 West
Mullingar Ath v Birr Tn, TBC, Gain stown, TBC; Mullingar Cubs v Birr Tn, Paul Malone, Gainstown, 12:45;
MSL U-11 Major
Emo Celtic v Willow Pk, G Donogher, Com Cen, 12:30; St Aengus v Mullingar Hawks, B Conlon, Derrycanton, 13:15;
MSL U-11 West
Tullamore Utd v Tullamore Rvs, M Flanagan, Leah Victoria Pk, 11:00;
MSL Boys U-12 Cup
Mullingar Eagles v Banagher Utd, J McCrossan, Gainstown, 12:00;
MSL U-12 Major
T&S United v Tullamore Tn, B Conlon, Timahoe, 10:45; Emo Celtic v Portumna Tn, J Griffin, Com Cen, 12:00; Mullingar Kestrals v Portlaoise AFC, J McCrossan, Gainstown, 13:15;
MSL U-12 East
Killeigh v Portlaoise Utd, B James, The Pond, 09:45; Tullamore Utd v Rosenallis, T Cunningham, Leah Victoria Pk, 10:00; Rosenallis Rvs v Kinnegad Dragons, C McFadden, The Grove, 10:45;
MSL Boys U-13 Bowl
Clara Tn v Portlaoise Utd, P Geoghegan, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 10:00; Emo Utd v Gallen Utd, G Donogher, Com Cen, 13:15;
MSL U-13 Major
Emo Celtic v Birr Tn, J Griffin, Com Cen, 10:45; Killeigh v Mullingar Ath, B James, The Pond, 11:00;
MSL U-13 East
Rosenallis v Portlaoise AFC, C McFadden, The Grove, 12:00;
MSL U-13 West
Frankford Utd v Tullamore Utd, T Murtagh, Kilcormac, 10:45
MSL U-14 Major
Killeigh v Kinnegad Jnrs, B James, The Pond, 12:15;
MSL U-14 West
Mullingar Pumas v Gallen Utd, Paul Malone, Gainstown, 10:00
MSL U-15 Major
Tullamore Tn v St Francis, T Cun ningham, Leah Victoria Pk, 11:15;
MSL U-15 Div 2
Templevilla v St Aengus, D Kiernan, TP Hickey Pk, 11:00; Raharney Utd v Birr Tn, D McCormack, Higginstown, 12:30;
MSL U-16 Major
Abbeyleix Ath v East Galway Utd, D Moran, Fr Breen Pk, 11:00; St Francis v Mullingar Ath, P Tone, Iona Park, 12:30;
MSL U-16 Div 1
Mullingar Cubs v Banagher Utd, Paul Malone, Gainstown, 11:15; Clara Tn v Birr Tn, P Kearns, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 12:00;
MSL U-12 Girls
Kinnegad Jnrs v Hodson Bay Celtic, D McCormack, Lagan Pk, 10:00; Tullamore Tn v Hodson Bay, R Tkaczyk, Leah Victoria Pk, 11:30;
MSL Girls U-14 Cup Semi final
Tullamore v Clara Tn, R Tkaczyk, Leah Victoria Pk, 10:00;
MSL Girls U-14 Shield
Mullingar Ath v East Galway Utd, J McCrossan, Gainstown, 14:30;
MSL U-14 Girls
Tullamore v Clara Tn, TBC, Leah Victoria Pk, 10:00; Killeigh v Athlone Tn, N Culleton, The Pond, 13:45;
MSL U-16/17 Girls
Real FA Swans v Athlone Tn, J McCrossan, Wilsons Hospital, 10:00; Portlaoise AFC v Banagher Utd, E Dynan, Rosleighan Pk, 10:30; Birr Tn v Kinnegad, P Pardy, Frank O'Connell Pk, 11:00; Killeigh v Bealnamulla, N Culleton, The Pond, 15:00;
Sunday
MSL U-11 Boys Shield
Frankford Utd v Abbeyleix Ath, T Murtagh, Kilcormac, 12:00;
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on