CCFL Fixtures - April 24 to April 30

Tuesday

All games at 6.45 unless stated

Combined Counties Youth Cup Semi Final (Born 2000 or younger)

Edenderry Town v Mullingar Ath 18’s, Fr Paul Park Edenderry, Offaly



U-19 Premier Division

Portlaoise v Tullamore Town, Rossleighan Park Portlaoise, Offaly.

U-19 Division 1

Mucklagh v Mountmellick Utd, Kilbeggan Road Durrow, Midlands.

Wednesday

All games at 7.00 unless stated

Senior Division

Willow Park v Monksland Utd A, 7.15, Willow Park, Athlone, Midlands.

Division 1

Coolraine v Walsh Island Shamrocks, Durrow, Tullamore, Offaly; Gentex FC v Derry Rovers A, Leisureworld, Athlone, Midlands.

Division 2

Kinnegad Juniors v Clonown Rovers, Lagan Park, Kinnegad, Midlands

Division 3

Banagher Utd v St Carthages Ath, Middle Road, Banagher, Midlands; Clara Town B v Derry Rovers B, Stanley O'Hara Park, Clara, Offaly; Geashill AFC v BBC Utd, Sutherland Park, Ballinagar, Offaly.

Division 4

Rosenallis B v Clonmore Utd, The Grove, Rosenallis, Offaly; Kenagh Utd v Ballinahown B, Riverside, Kenagh, Midlands; Cloneygowan Celtic v St. Cormacs Ath, Fenter Park Killeigh, Offaly.

Thursday

Senior Division

Clara Town A v Tullamore Town, 7.00, Stanley O'Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara, Offaly.

Friday

John Farrell Combined Counties Cup Quarter Final

Derry Rovers v Castlepollard Celtic, 8.00, Brians Park Edenderry, Offaly.

Saturday

All games at 2.30pm unless stated

U-17 Cup Semi Final

Portlaoise v Tullamore Town, Rossleighan Park Tullamore, Offaly.

U-17 Cup Quarter Finals

Willow Park v St Aengus, Willow Park Athlone, Midlands; Stradbally Town v Melview FC, The Lawn Stradbally, Offaly.

U-19 Cup Quarter Final

Mullingar Ath v Portlaoise B, Gainstown Mullingar, Midlands.

U-19 Premier Division

Clongowes Wood v Birr Town, Clongowes Wood College Clane, Offaly.

U-19 Division 1

Banagher Utd v Mucklagh, Middle Road Banagher, Midlands.

Oliver Ward Division 3 Cup Semi Final

Colmcille Celtic v St Carthages Ath, 6.30, Dalton Park Mullingar, Midlands.

Sunday

All games at 11.00 unless stated

John Farrell Combined Counties Cup Quarter Finals

Gentex v Towerhill Rovers, Leisureworld, Athlone, Midlands.

Paddy Cotter Cup Semi Final

Monksland Utd A v Birr Town A, Stanley O 'Hara Park, Clara, Midlands.

Dennis Delaney Div 2 Cup Final

Clonown Rovers v Highfield Utd, 12.00, Brosna Press Park, Ferbane, Offaly.

CCFL Division 3 Semi Final

Derry Rovers B v Geashill Utd, 2.00, Carty Park, Walsh Island, Offaly.

Senior Division

Tullamore Town v Clonaslee Utd, Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore, Offaly; Ballinahown A v Clara Town A, Sportspark, Ballinahown, Midlands; Mulllingar Athletic v Mullingar Town, Gainstown, Mullingar, Midlands; Idle Willow Park, Rosenallis.

Division 1

Mountmellick Utd v Walsh Island Shamrocks, Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick, Offaly. Idle Coolraine, Horseleap, Portlaoise Shamrocks.

Division 2

Stradbally Town v Portarlington Town, The Lawn, Stradbally, Offaly; Kinnegad Juniors v Gallen Utd, Lagan Park, Kinnegad, Midlands; Idle O'Moore FC, Birr Town B, FC Killoe.

Division 3

Banagher Utd v St Aengus, Middle Road, Banagher, Midlands.

Division 4

Clonmore Utd v Riverside FC, Community Centre, Lemore, Boora, Offaly; Ballinahown B v Mountmellick Celtic, Sportspark, Ballinahown, Midlands; Rosenallis B v Kenagh Utd, The Grove, Rosenallis, Offaly; Idle Cloneygowan, St Cormacs Atheltic.

Monday

U-19 Cup Quarter Final

Emo Celtic v Edenderry Town, 6.45, Community Centre Emo, Offaly.