CCFL Fixtures - April 24 to April 30
All of this week's CCFL Fixtures.
Tuesday
All games at 6.45 unless stated
Combined Counties Youth Cup Semi Final (Born 2000 or younger)
Edenderry Town v Mullingar Ath 18’s, Fr Paul Park Edenderry, Offaly
U-19 Premier Division
Portlaoise v Tullamore Town, Rossleighan Park Portlaoise, Offaly.
U-19 Division 1
Mucklagh v Mountmellick Utd, Kilbeggan Road Durrow, Midlands.
Wednesday
All games at 7.00 unless stated
Senior Division
Willow Park v Monksland Utd A, 7.15, Willow Park, Athlone, Midlands.
Division 1
Coolraine v Walsh Island Shamrocks, Durrow, Tullamore, Offaly; Gentex FC v Derry Rovers A, Leisureworld, Athlone, Midlands.
Division 2
Kinnegad Juniors v Clonown Rovers, Lagan Park, Kinnegad, Midlands
Division 3
Banagher Utd v St Carthages Ath, Middle Road, Banagher, Midlands; Clara Town B v Derry Rovers B, Stanley O'Hara Park, Clara, Offaly; Geashill AFC v BBC Utd, Sutherland Park, Ballinagar, Offaly.
Division 4
Rosenallis B v Clonmore Utd, The Grove, Rosenallis, Offaly; Kenagh Utd v Ballinahown B, Riverside, Kenagh, Midlands; Cloneygowan Celtic v St. Cormacs Ath, Fenter Park Killeigh, Offaly.
Thursday
Senior Division
Clara Town A v Tullamore Town, 7.00, Stanley O'Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara, Offaly.
Friday
John Farrell Combined Counties Cup Quarter Final
Derry Rovers v Castlepollard Celtic, 8.00, Brians Park Edenderry, Offaly.
Saturday
All games at 2.30pm unless stated
U-17 Cup Semi Final
Portlaoise v Tullamore Town, Rossleighan Park Tullamore, Offaly.
U-17 Cup Quarter Finals
Willow Park v St Aengus, Willow Park Athlone, Midlands; Stradbally Town v Melview FC, The Lawn Stradbally, Offaly.
U-19 Cup Quarter Final
Mullingar Ath v Portlaoise B, Gainstown Mullingar, Midlands.
U-19 Premier Division
Clongowes Wood v Birr Town, Clongowes Wood College Clane, Offaly.
U-19 Division 1
Banagher Utd v Mucklagh, Middle Road Banagher, Midlands.
Oliver Ward Division 3 Cup Semi Final
Colmcille Celtic v St Carthages Ath, 6.30, Dalton Park Mullingar, Midlands.
Sunday
All games at 11.00 unless stated
John Farrell Combined Counties Cup Quarter Finals
Gentex v Towerhill Rovers, Leisureworld, Athlone, Midlands.
Paddy Cotter Cup Semi Final
Monksland Utd A v Birr Town A, Stanley O 'Hara Park, Clara, Midlands.
Dennis Delaney Div 2 Cup Final
Clonown Rovers v Highfield Utd, 12.00, Brosna Press Park, Ferbane, Offaly.
CCFL Division 3 Semi Final
Derry Rovers B v Geashill Utd, 2.00, Carty Park, Walsh Island, Offaly.
Senior Division
Tullamore Town v Clonaslee Utd, Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore, Offaly; Ballinahown A v Clara Town A, Sportspark, Ballinahown, Midlands; Mulllingar Athletic v Mullingar Town, Gainstown, Mullingar, Midlands; Idle Willow Park, Rosenallis.
Division 1
Mountmellick Utd v Walsh Island Shamrocks, Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick, Offaly. Idle Coolraine, Horseleap, Portlaoise Shamrocks.
Division 2
Stradbally Town v Portarlington Town, The Lawn, Stradbally, Offaly; Kinnegad Juniors v Gallen Utd, Lagan Park, Kinnegad, Midlands; Idle O'Moore FC, Birr Town B, FC Killoe.
Division 3
Banagher Utd v St Aengus, Middle Road, Banagher, Midlands.
Division 4
Clonmore Utd v Riverside FC, Community Centre, Lemore, Boora, Offaly; Ballinahown B v Mountmellick Celtic, Sportspark, Ballinahown, Midlands; Rosenallis B v Kenagh Utd, The Grove, Rosenallis, Offaly; Idle Cloneygowan, St Cormacs Atheltic.
Monday
U-19 Cup Quarter Final
Emo Celtic v Edenderry Town, 6.45, Community Centre Emo, Offaly.
