CCFL Fixtures - February 9 and 10

Saturday

All games at 2.00 unless stated

U-17 Premier Division

Abbeyleix Ath v Mullingar Ath, Fr Breen Park Abbeyleix, Offaly; St Francis v Emo Celtic, Iona Park Athlone, Midlands; Portlaoise v Willow Park, Rossleighan Park Portlaoise, Offaly.

U-17 Division 1

Clara Town v Mullingar Ath, Stanley O’Hara Park Clara, Offaly. Idle - Horseleap, Rosenallis.

U-19 Division

Mullingar Ath v Tullamore Town, Gainstown Mullingar, Midlands; Kinnegad Juniors v Edenderry Town, Lagan Park Kinnegad, Midlands; Willow Park v Temple Villa, Willow Park Athlone, Offaly.

Saturday Division Cup 1st Rd

UCL Harps v Castlepollard Celtic, Lough Gowna, Midlands.

Saturday Divisions Cup Quarter Finals

Grange Utd v Gaels Utd, Rathain Park Mullingar, Offaly; Colmcille Celtic v Camlin Utd, The Rock Aughnacliffe, Midlands.

Division 1 Saturday

Idle Ballymahon.

Sunday

All games at 11.00 unless stated

John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 2nd Round

Mountmellick Utd v Dynamo Rooskey, 12.00, Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick, Offaly.

Paddy Cotter Cup 1st Round

Mullingar Town v Tullamore Town, Dalton Park, Mullingar, Midlands.

Paddy Cotter Cup 2nd Round

Rosenallis A v Monksland Utd A, The Grove, Rosenallis, Offaly; O’Moore FC v Clonaslee Utd,St. Mary’s CBS, Borris Road, Portlaoise, Offaly; Highfield Utd v Birr Town, Burkes Hill, Birr, Midlands; Horseleap Utd v Willow Park, Horseleap Village, Midlands; Moate Celtic v Geashill Utd, Community College, Moate, Midlands; Derry Rovers A v Gentex, 8.00 Fri Feb 8th, Brians Park, Edenderry, Offaly.

Senior Division

Clara Town A v Ballinahown A, Stanley O’Hara Park, Clara, Offaly; Mountmellick Utd v Mullingar Ath (Prov) Conor Davis Park Mountmellick, Offaly.

Division 1

Gallen Utd v Walsh Island Shamrocks, Brosna Press Park, Ferbane, Midlands.

Division 2

St Carthages Athletic v Stradbally Town, Leabeg, Leamore, Boora, Offaly. Idle FC Killoe, Clonown Rovers

Division 3

Ballinahown B v Kinnegad Juniors, Sportspark, Ballinahown Village, Midlands; Banagher Utd v BBC Utd, Middle Road, Banagher, Offaly; Raharney Utd v St Aengus, Higginstown, Delvin Road, Raharney, Midlands; Cloneygowan Celtic v Derry Rovers B, Fenter Park Killeigh, Midlands.

Division 4

Kenagh Utd v Clonmore Utd, The Mall, Longford, Co Longford, Midlands; St. Cormacs Athletic v Rosenallis B, Broughal Road, Kilcormac, Offaly; Mountmellick Celtic v Clara Town B, Leisure Center (Astro), Portlaoise, Offaly; Riverside FC v Abbeyleix Athletic, Riverside AFC Park, Clonboniffe Road, Belmont, Offaly. Monksland B and Maryborough Idle

Womens Division

Killeigh v Mullingar Athletic, 2.00: The Pond, Killeigh, Offaly; Willow Park v Clara Town, 2.00, Willow Park, Athlone, Midlands. Idle Birr Town, Bealnamulla.