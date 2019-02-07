CCFL Fixtures - February 9 and 10
Saturday
All games at 2.00 unless stated
U-17 Premier Division
Abbeyleix Ath v Mullingar Ath, Fr Breen Park Abbeyleix, Offaly; St Francis v Emo Celtic, Iona Park Athlone, Midlands; Portlaoise v Willow Park, Rossleighan Park Portlaoise, Offaly.
U-17 Division 1
Clara Town v Mullingar Ath, Stanley O’Hara Park Clara, Offaly. Idle - Horseleap, Rosenallis.
U-19 Division
Mullingar Ath v Tullamore Town, Gainstown Mullingar, Midlands; Kinnegad Juniors v Edenderry Town, Lagan Park Kinnegad, Midlands; Willow Park v Temple Villa, Willow Park Athlone, Offaly.
Saturday Division Cup 1st Rd
UCL Harps v Castlepollard Celtic, Lough Gowna, Midlands.
Saturday Divisions Cup Quarter Finals
Grange Utd v Gaels Utd, Rathain Park Mullingar, Offaly; Colmcille Celtic v Camlin Utd, The Rock Aughnacliffe, Midlands.
Division 1 Saturday
Idle Ballymahon.
Sunday
All games at 11.00 unless stated
John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 2nd Round
Mountmellick Utd v Dynamo Rooskey, 12.00, Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick, Offaly.
Paddy Cotter Cup 1st Round
Mullingar Town v Tullamore Town, Dalton Park, Mullingar, Midlands.
Paddy Cotter Cup 2nd Round
Rosenallis A v Monksland Utd A, The Grove, Rosenallis, Offaly; O’Moore FC v Clonaslee Utd,St. Mary’s CBS, Borris Road, Portlaoise, Offaly; Highfield Utd v Birr Town, Burkes Hill, Birr, Midlands; Horseleap Utd v Willow Park, Horseleap Village, Midlands; Moate Celtic v Geashill Utd, Community College, Moate, Midlands; Derry Rovers A v Gentex, 8.00 Fri Feb 8th, Brians Park, Edenderry, Offaly.
Senior Division
Clara Town A v Ballinahown A, Stanley O’Hara Park, Clara, Offaly; Mountmellick Utd v Mullingar Ath (Prov) Conor Davis Park Mountmellick, Offaly.
Division 1
Gallen Utd v Walsh Island Shamrocks, Brosna Press Park, Ferbane, Midlands.
Division 2
St Carthages Athletic v Stradbally Town, Leabeg, Leamore, Boora, Offaly. Idle FC Killoe, Clonown Rovers
Division 3
Ballinahown B v Kinnegad Juniors, Sportspark, Ballinahown Village, Midlands; Banagher Utd v BBC Utd, Middle Road, Banagher, Offaly; Raharney Utd v St Aengus, Higginstown, Delvin Road, Raharney, Midlands; Cloneygowan Celtic v Derry Rovers B, Fenter Park Killeigh, Midlands.
Division 4
Kenagh Utd v Clonmore Utd, The Mall, Longford, Co Longford, Midlands; St. Cormacs Athletic v Rosenallis B, Broughal Road, Kilcormac, Offaly; Mountmellick Celtic v Clara Town B, Leisure Center (Astro), Portlaoise, Offaly; Riverside FC v Abbeyleix Athletic, Riverside AFC Park, Clonboniffe Road, Belmont, Offaly. Monksland B and Maryborough Idle
Womens Division
Killeigh v Mullingar Athletic, 2.00: The Pond, Killeigh, Offaly; Willow Park v Clara Town, 2.00, Willow Park, Athlone, Midlands. Idle Birr Town, Bealnamulla.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on