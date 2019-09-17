All the weekend's CCFL Results

Express Sport Reporter

Reporter:

Express Sport Reporter

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

All the weekend's CCFL Results

Senior Division

Mullingar Athletic 1 Derry Rovers A 5

Division 1 Saturday

Castlepollard Celtic 5 Longford Town Cruisers 0

UCL Harps 1 Gaels Utd 4

Moydow FC 5 Ballymahon AFC 4

Grange Utd 2 Gallen Utd 2

Senior Division

Clara Town A 0 Walsh Island Shamrocks 3

Willow Park 3 Monksland Utd 2

Birr Town A 5 Ballinahown A 1

Division 1

Clonaslee Utd 2 Gentex 2

Stradbally Town A 0 Rosenallis A 0

Towerhill Rovers 0 Mountmellick Utd 0

Division 2

Melville FC 2 Coolraine 8

St Carthages Athletic 0 Portlaoise 1

Banagher Utd 4 Temple Villa 1

Moate Celtic 0 BBC Utd 2

Division 3A

Abbeyleix Athletic 7 Midlands Celtic 2

Cloneygowan Celtic 5 Mountmellick Celtic 2

Derry Rovers B 3 Stradbally Town B 3

Killeigh 2 St. Aengus 1

Rosenallis B 1 Maryborough 7

Division 3B

Newcastle Athletic 3 Riverside FC 1

Kinnegad Juniors 3 Birr Town B 1

St. Cormac’s Athletic 7 East Galway 1

Ballinahown B 3 Raharney Utd 1

Women's Division

Mullingar Athletic 0 Willow Park 7

Birr Town 6 Kinnegad Juniors 0