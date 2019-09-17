All the weekend's CCFL Results
Senior Division
Mullingar Athletic 1 Derry Rovers A 5
Division 1 Saturday
Castlepollard Celtic 5 Longford Town Cruisers 0
UCL Harps 1 Gaels Utd 4
Moydow FC 5 Ballymahon AFC 4
Grange Utd 2 Gallen Utd 2
Senior Division
Clara Town A 0 Walsh Island Shamrocks 3
Willow Park 3 Monksland Utd 2
Birr Town A 5 Ballinahown A 1
Division 1
Clonaslee Utd 2 Gentex 2
Stradbally Town A 0 Rosenallis A 0
Towerhill Rovers 0 Mountmellick Utd 0
Division 2
Melville FC 2 Coolraine 8
St Carthages Athletic 0 Portlaoise 1
Banagher Utd 4 Temple Villa 1
Moate Celtic 0 BBC Utd 2
Division 3A
Abbeyleix Athletic 7 Midlands Celtic 2
Cloneygowan Celtic 5 Mountmellick Celtic 2
Derry Rovers B 3 Stradbally Town B 3
Killeigh 2 St. Aengus 1
Rosenallis B 1 Maryborough 7
Division 3B
Newcastle Athletic 3 Riverside FC 1
Kinnegad Juniors 3 Birr Town B 1
St. Cormac’s Athletic 7 East Galway 1
Ballinahown B 3 Raharney Utd 1
Women's Division
Mullingar Athletic 0 Willow Park 7
Birr Town 6 Kinnegad Juniors 0
