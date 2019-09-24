Soccer

All the weekend's CCFL Results

Senior Division

Derry Rovers A 5 Walsh Island Shamrocks 1

Tullamore Town 1 Clara Town A 2

Monksland Utd 1 Birr Town A 0

Ballinahown A 2 Mullingar Athletic 0

 

Division 1

Colmcille Celtic 3 Longford Wanderers 7

Gaels Utd 2 Castlepollard Celtic 1 

Ballymahon AFC 3 UCL Harps 0

Longford Athletic 2 Mullingar Town 3

Gallen Utd 0 Moydow FC 3

Grange Utd 11 Longford Town Cruisers 0

Gentex 2 Highfield Utd 1

Rosenallis A 1 Towerhill Rovers 5

Mountmellick Utd 4 Stradbally Town A 2

 

Division 2

Portlaoise 2 Banagher Utd 2

Temple Villa 4 St. Carthages Athletic 3

Moate Celtic 4 Ballyknockan FC 3 

 

Under 17 Preliminary Division

Temple Villa 3 Portlaoise 3

Mullingar Ath B 1 Mucklagh 2

Monksland Utd 5 Birr Town 2

 

Under 19 Preliminary Division

East Galway Utd 2 Emo Celtic 3

Mullingar Ath A 1 Willow Park 0

Clara Town 3 Mountmellick Utd 0

Division 3A

St. Aengus 3 Cloneygowan Celtic 3

Stradbally Town B 3 Killeigh 6

Midlands Celtic 2 Mountmellick Celtic 5

Maryborough FC 1 Derry Rovers B 2

Abbeyleix Athletic 5 Rosenallis 0

Division 3B

Birr Town B 0 Ballinahown B 3

East Galway 2 Kinnegad Juniors 7

Clonmore Utd 2 St. Cormac’s Athletic 3

Women’s Division

Willow Park 2 Bealnamulla 3