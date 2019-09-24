Soccer
All the weekend's CCFL Results
Senior Division
Derry Rovers A 5 Walsh Island Shamrocks 1
Tullamore Town 1 Clara Town A 2
Monksland Utd 1 Birr Town A 0
Ballinahown A 2 Mullingar Athletic 0
Division 1
Colmcille Celtic 3 Longford Wanderers 7
Gaels Utd 2 Castlepollard Celtic 1
Ballymahon AFC 3 UCL Harps 0
Longford Athletic 2 Mullingar Town 3
Gallen Utd 0 Moydow FC 3
Grange Utd 11 Longford Town Cruisers 0
Gentex 2 Highfield Utd 1
Rosenallis A 1 Towerhill Rovers 5
Mountmellick Utd 4 Stradbally Town A 2
Division 2
Portlaoise 2 Banagher Utd 2
Temple Villa 4 St. Carthages Athletic 3
Moate Celtic 4 Ballyknockan FC 3
Under 17 Preliminary Division
Temple Villa 3 Portlaoise 3
Mullingar Ath B 1 Mucklagh 2
Monksland Utd 5 Birr Town 2
Under 19 Preliminary Division
East Galway Utd 2 Emo Celtic 3
Mullingar Ath A 1 Willow Park 0
Clara Town 3 Mountmellick Utd 0
Division 3A
St. Aengus 3 Cloneygowan Celtic 3
Stradbally Town B 3 Killeigh 6
Midlands Celtic 2 Mountmellick Celtic 5
Maryborough FC 1 Derry Rovers B 2
Abbeyleix Athletic 5 Rosenallis 0
Division 3B
Birr Town B 0 Ballinahown B 3
East Galway 2 Kinnegad Juniors 7
Clonmore Utd 2 St. Cormac’s Athletic 3
Women’s Division
Willow Park 2 Bealnamulla 3
