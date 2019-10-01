Soccer
All the weekend's CCFL Results
Saturday, September 28th, 2019
FAI New Balance Junior Cup 2nd Round
Newbridge FC 0 Ballinahown A 4
Tullamore Town 1 Bush Celtic 3
O’Neill’s LFA over 35 cup Quarter Final
Willow Park FC 6 Patricians Celtic 1
Senior Division
Mullingar Athletic 2 Walsh Island Shamrocks 3
Division 1
Castlepollard Celtic 1 Colmcille Celtic 5
Mullingar Town 1 UCL Harps 1
Gaels Utd 1 Moydow FC 2
Longford Athletic 4 Grange Utd 3
Longford Wanderers 3 Ballymahon AFC 2
Under 17 Preliminary Division
Willow Park 6 Mullingar Ath C 0
East Galway Utd 3 Monksland Utd 9
Portlaoise 1 Mullingar Ath A 6
Birr Town 3 Mullingar Ath B 1
Mucklagh 4 Temple Villa 3
Under 19 Preliminary Division
Ballymahon 4 East Galway Utd 3
Mullingar Ath B 0 Abbeyleix Ath 7
Mullingar Ath A 5 Clara Town 1
Mountmellick Utd 2 Edenderry Town 3
Sunday, September 29th, 2019
FAI New Balance Junior Cup 2nd Round
Arlington 5 St. Carthages Athletic 3
Willow Park 2 Kilcock Celtic 2 AET (Willow Park win 4 – 2 on penalties)
Mountmellick Utd 2 Coil Dubh 2 AET (Coil Dubh win 4 -3 on penalties)
Rosenallis A 4 Newbridge Hotspurs 5
Birr Town A 3 Castle Villa FC 1
LFA Junior Shield 1st Round
St Ita’s FC 3 Killeigh 4
Abbeyleix Athletic 3 Tullaroan FC 1
Senior Division
Monksland Utd 0 Derry Rovers A 2
Division 1
Towerhill Rovers 3 Mullingar Town 3
Stradbally Town 4 Highfield Utd 0
Division 2
Melville FC 2 Portlaoise 3
BBC Utd 9 Ballyknockan 0
Division 3A
Cloneygowan Celtic 3 Stradbally Town B 2
Midlands Celtic 1 Maryborough 5
Division 3B
Ballinahown B 3 East Galway 1
St. Cormac’s Athletic 2 Raharney 2
Clonmore Utd 4 Birr Town B 0
Women’s Division
Mullingar Athletic 4 Kinnegad Juniors 1
Mountmellick Utd 1 Willow Park 7
