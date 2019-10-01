Soccer

All the weekend's CCFL Results

Express Sport Reporter

Reporter:

Express Sport Reporter

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

Saturday, September 28th, 2019

 

FAI New Balance Junior Cup 2nd Round

Newbridge FC 0 Ballinahown A 4

Tullamore Town 1 Bush Celtic 3


O’Neill’s LFA over 35 cup Quarter Final

Willow Park FC 6 Patricians Celtic 1


Senior Division

Mullingar Athletic 2 Walsh Island Shamrocks 3


Division 1

Castlepollard Celtic 1 Colmcille Celtic 5

Mullingar Town 1 UCL Harps 1

Gaels Utd 1 Moydow FC 2

Longford Athletic 4 Grange Utd 3

Longford Wanderers 3 Ballymahon AFC 2


Under 17 Preliminary Division

Willow Park 6 Mullingar Ath C 0

East Galway Utd 3 Monksland Utd 9

Portlaoise 1 Mullingar Ath A 6

Birr Town 3 Mullingar Ath B 1

Mucklagh 4 Temple Villa 3 


Under 19 Preliminary Division

Ballymahon 4 East Galway Utd 3

Mullingar Ath B 0 Abbeyleix Ath 7

Mullingar Ath A 5 Clara Town 1

Mountmellick Utd 2 Edenderry Town 3

 

Sunday, September 29th, 2019

FAI New Balance Junior Cup 2nd Round

Arlington 5 St. Carthages Athletic 3

Willow Park 2 Kilcock Celtic 2 AET (Willow Park win 4 – 2 on penalties)

Mountmellick Utd 2 Coil Dubh 2 AET (Coil Dubh win 4 -3 on penalties)

Rosenallis A 4 Newbridge Hotspurs 5

Birr Town A 3 Castle Villa FC 1


LFA Junior Shield 1st Round

St Ita’s FC 3 Killeigh 4

Abbeyleix Athletic 3 Tullaroan FC 1


Senior Division

Monksland Utd 0 Derry Rovers A 2


Division 1

Towerhill Rovers 3 Mullingar Town 3

Stradbally Town 4 Highfield Utd 0


Division 2

Melville FC 2 Portlaoise 3 

BBC Utd 9 Ballyknockan 0


Division 3A

Cloneygowan Celtic 3 Stradbally Town B 2

Midlands Celtic 1 Maryborough 5


Division 3B

Ballinahown B 3 East Galway 1 

St. Cormac’s Athletic 2 Raharney 2

Clonmore Utd 4 Birr Town B 0


Women’s Division

Mullingar Athletic 4 Kinnegad Juniors 1

Mountmellick Utd 1 Willow Park 7