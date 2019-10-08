Soccer

All the weekend's CCFL Results

Greg Mulhall

Reporter:

Greg Mulhall

Email:

greg.mulhall@leinsterexpress.ie

All the weekend's CCFL Results

Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 

 

Division 1 Clonaslee Utd 1 Mullingar Town 0 

Friday, October 4th, 2019 

 

O’Neill’s LFA Junior Cup 1st Round 

Oliver Bond Celtic 6 Stradbally Town A 0 

 

Saturday, October 5th, 2019 

 

O’Neill’s LFA Junior Cup 1st Round 

Glynn Barntown AFC 5 BBC Utd 1 

Saturday Division 1 UCL Harps 1 Colmcille Celtic 3 

Moydow FC 1 Longford Athletic 1 

Grange Utd 7 Longford Wanderers 3 

FAI Under 17 Cup 1st Round

Clane Utd 0 Mullingar Ath A 6 

Under 17 Preliminary Division 

Mullingar Ath B 1 Willow Park 5 

East Galway Utd 1 Mucklagh 5 

Under 19 Preliminary Division 

Edenderry Town 5 Tullamore Town 1 

Willow Park 4 Clara Town 0 

Mullingar Ath B 3 Ballymahon 2 

Sunday, October 6th, 2019 

O’Neill’s LFA Junior Cup 1st Round 

Monksland Utd 1 Allenwood Celtic 0 

Mullingar Town 2 Straffan AFC 3 

St. Carthages Athletic 1 New Oak Boys 9 

Birr Town A 7 Ashford Rovers 0 

Senior Division 

Clara Town 3 Mullingar Athletic 0 

Walsh Island Shamrocks 1 Ballinahown A 2 

Division 3A 

Rosenallis B 1 Cloneygowan Celtic 1 

Stradbally Town B 3 Midlands Celtic 3 

Maryborough FC 2 St. Aengus 3 

Division 3B 

Ballinahown B 5 St. Cormac’s Athletic 1 

Raharney Utd 3 Birr Town B 3 

Women’s Division 

Kinnegad Juniors 1 Killeigh 8 

Willow Park 1 Birr Town 2 

Clara Town 0 Mullingar Athletic 6 

Bealnamulla 9 Mountmellick Utd 0 