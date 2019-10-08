Soccer
All the weekend's CCFL Results
Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019
Division 1 Clonaslee Utd 1 Mullingar Town 0
Friday, October 4th, 2019
O’Neill’s LFA Junior Cup 1st Round
Oliver Bond Celtic 6 Stradbally Town A 0
Saturday, October 5th, 2019
O’Neill’s LFA Junior Cup 1st Round
Glynn Barntown AFC 5 BBC Utd 1
Saturday Division 1 UCL Harps 1 Colmcille Celtic 3
Moydow FC 1 Longford Athletic 1
Grange Utd 7 Longford Wanderers 3
FAI Under 17 Cup 1st Round
Clane Utd 0 Mullingar Ath A 6
Under 17 Preliminary Division
Mullingar Ath B 1 Willow Park 5
East Galway Utd 1 Mucklagh 5
Under 19 Preliminary Division
Edenderry Town 5 Tullamore Town 1
Willow Park 4 Clara Town 0
Mullingar Ath B 3 Ballymahon 2
Sunday, October 6th, 2019
O’Neill’s LFA Junior Cup 1st Round
Monksland Utd 1 Allenwood Celtic 0
Mullingar Town 2 Straffan AFC 3
St. Carthages Athletic 1 New Oak Boys 9
Birr Town A 7 Ashford Rovers 0
Senior Division
Clara Town 3 Mullingar Athletic 0
Walsh Island Shamrocks 1 Ballinahown A 2
Division 3A
Rosenallis B 1 Cloneygowan Celtic 1
Stradbally Town B 3 Midlands Celtic 3
Maryborough FC 2 St. Aengus 3
Division 3B
Ballinahown B 5 St. Cormac’s Athletic 1
Raharney Utd 3 Birr Town B 3
Women’s Division
Kinnegad Juniors 1 Killeigh 8
Willow Park 1 Birr Town 2
Clara Town 0 Mullingar Athletic 6
Bealnamulla 9 Mountmellick Utd 0
