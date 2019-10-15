Soccer
All the weekend's CCFL Results
Combined Counties Football League Results Week 7
Under 17 Preliminary Division
Portlaoise 0, Birr Town 6
Mullingar Ath C 3, Mullingar Ath B 1
Mullingar Ath A 2, Monksland Utd 0
Willow Park 7, East Galway Utd 3
Under 19 Preliminary Division
Emo Celtic 1, Mountmellick Utd 1
Tullamore Town 2, Mullingar Ath B 1
Ballymahon 1, Edenderry Town 8
Abbeyleix Ath 7, Raharney Utd 2
East Galway Utd 2, Mullingar Ath A 5
Senior Division
Derry Rovers 6, Ballinahown 3
Birr Town 6, Clara Town 1
Walsh Island Shamrocks 1, Monksland Utd 2
Division 1
Mountmellick Utd 2, Highfield Utd 1
Rosenallis 2, Clonaslee Utd 1
Division 1 Saturday
Gallen Utd 1, Castlepollard Celtic 2
Colmcille Celtic 2, Longford Athletic 5
UCL Harps 3, Moydow FC 0
Grange Utd 2, Ballymahon 1
Longford Cruisers 2, Mullingar Town 2
Longford Wanderers 4, Gaels Utd 1
Division 2
BBC Utd 1, Portlaoise 0
Coolraine 6, St Carthages Ath 1
Temple Villa 4, Melville FC 4
Division 3A
St Aengus 4, Rosenallis 1
Abbeyleix Ath 1, Killeigh FC 0
Cloneygowan Celtic 1, Midlands Celtic 3
Maryborough FC 2, Mountmellick Celtic 3
Stradbally Town 2, Derry Rovers 1
Division 3B
Clonmore Utd 2, Ballinahown 9
East Galway Utd 8, Riverside FC 3
Kinnegad Juniors 5, Raharney Utd 1
Newcastle Ath 3, St Cormacs 2
Womens Division
Clara Town 0, Willow Park 8
Bealnamulla 3, Killeigh FC 0
Birr Town 1, Mullingar Ath 6
