All the weekend's CCFL Results

Combined Counties Football League Results Week 7

 

Under 17 Preliminary Division

Portlaoise 0, Birr Town 6

Mullingar Ath C 3, Mullingar Ath B 1

Mullingar Ath A 2, Monksland Utd 0

Willow Park 7, East Galway Utd 3

Under 19 Preliminary Division

Emo Celtic 1, Mountmellick Utd 1

Tullamore Town 2, Mullingar Ath B 1

Ballymahon 1, Edenderry Town 8

Abbeyleix Ath 7, Raharney Utd 2

East Galway Utd 2, Mullingar Ath A 5

Senior Division

Derry Rovers 6, Ballinahown 3

Birr Town 6, Clara Town 1

Walsh Island Shamrocks 1, Monksland Utd 2

Division 1

Mountmellick Utd 2, Highfield Utd 1

Rosenallis 2, Clonaslee Utd 1

Division 1 Saturday

Gallen Utd 1, Castlepollard Celtic 2

Colmcille Celtic 2, Longford Athletic 5

UCL Harps 3, Moydow FC 0

Grange Utd 2, Ballymahon 1 

Longford Cruisers 2, Mullingar Town 2

Longford Wanderers 4, Gaels Utd 1

Division 2

BBC Utd 1, Portlaoise 0

Coolraine 6, St Carthages Ath 1

Temple Villa 4, Melville FC 4

Division 3A

St Aengus 4, Rosenallis 1

Abbeyleix Ath 1, Killeigh FC 0

Cloneygowan Celtic 1, Midlands Celtic 3

Maryborough FC 2, Mountmellick Celtic 3

Stradbally Town 2, Derry Rovers 1

Division 3B

Clonmore Utd 2, Ballinahown 9

East Galway Utd 8, Riverside FC 3

Kinnegad Juniors 5, Raharney Utd 1

Newcastle Ath 3, St Cormacs 2

Womens Division

Clara Town 0, Willow Park 8

Bealnamulla 3, Killeigh FC 0

Birr Town 1, Mullingar Ath 6

 