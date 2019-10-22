Soccer

All the weekend's CCFL Results

Saturday, 19th October 2019

New Balance FAI Junior Cup 2nd Round
Ballymahon 1 Gallen Utd 0 AET

Senior Division

Tullamore Town 1 Derry Rovers A 4


Saturday Division 1

Longford Athletic 3 Moydow FC 1

Castlepollard Celtic 3 Mullingar Town 2

UCL Harps 1 Grange Utd 1

 

LFA Youths Cup 1st Round

Birr Town 0 Hanover Harps 2

Edenderry Town 3 Willow Park 1

 

Under 17 Preliminary Division

East Galway Utd 1 Mullingar Ath A 2

Mullingar Ath C 0 Temple Villa 2

Willow Park 9 Portlaoise 2

 

Under 19 Preliminary Division

Abbeyleix Ath 3 Tullamore Town 3

Clara Town 5 Raharney Utd 3

Mullingar Ath B 7 East Galway Utd 0

Mullingar Ath A 2 Emo Celtic 2

 

Sunday, 20th October 2019


New Balance FAI Junior Cup 2nd Round

Temple Villa 2 Monread FC 6


New Balance FAI Junior Cup 3rd Round
Mullingar Town 3 Coill Dubh FC 1
Arlington FC 2 Coolraine 5
Willow Park 3 Cloonmullion FC 0


O’Neill’s LFA Junior Shield 2nd Round
Stamullen 5 Killeigh 3
Derry Rovers B 0 Swords Celtic 1
Abbeyleix Athletic 1 Ajax 2


Senior Division

Walsh Island Shamrocks 0 Birr Town A 3
Clara Town 1 Ballinahown A 3

Division 1

Clonaslee Utd 0 Towerhill Rovers 1
Gentex 3 Mountmellick Utd 2
Highfield Utd 5 Rosenallis A 2

Division 2

St. Carthages Athletic 0 BBC Utd 2

Division 3A 

Mountmellick Celtic 1 Stradbally Town B 0
Maryborough FC 3 Midlands Celtic 0

Rosenallis B 1 St. Aengus 4


Division 3B 

Riverside FC 0 Ballinahown B 3
Birr Town B 2 Clonmore Utd 0
Raharney Utd 0 East Galway 2
Newcastle Athletic 2 Kinnegad Juniors 2

Women’s Division 

Mullingar Athletic 1 Killeigh 0
Kinnegad Juniors 7 Mountmellick Utd 2

Bealnamulla 7 Clara Town 0