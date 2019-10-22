Soccer
All the weekend's CCFL Results
Saturday, 19th October 2019
New Balance FAI Junior Cup 2nd Round
Ballymahon 1 Gallen Utd 0 AET
Senior Division
Tullamore Town 1 Derry Rovers A 4
Saturday Division 1
Longford Athletic 3 Moydow FC 1
Castlepollard Celtic 3 Mullingar Town 2
UCL Harps 1 Grange Utd 1
LFA Youths Cup 1st Round
Birr Town 0 Hanover Harps 2
Edenderry Town 3 Willow Park 1
Under 17 Preliminary Division
East Galway Utd 1 Mullingar Ath A 2
Mullingar Ath C 0 Temple Villa 2
Willow Park 9 Portlaoise 2
Under 19 Preliminary Division
Abbeyleix Ath 3 Tullamore Town 3
Clara Town 5 Raharney Utd 3
Mullingar Ath B 7 East Galway Utd 0
Mullingar Ath A 2 Emo Celtic 2
Sunday, 20th October 2019
New Balance FAI Junior Cup 2nd Round
Temple Villa 2 Monread FC 6
New Balance FAI Junior Cup 3rd Round
Mullingar Town 3 Coill Dubh FC 1
Arlington FC 2 Coolraine 5
Willow Park 3 Cloonmullion FC 0
O’Neill’s LFA Junior Shield 2nd Round
Stamullen 5 Killeigh 3
Derry Rovers B 0 Swords Celtic 1
Abbeyleix Athletic 1 Ajax 2
Senior Division
Walsh Island Shamrocks 0 Birr Town A 3
Clara Town 1 Ballinahown A 3
Division 1
Clonaslee Utd 0 Towerhill Rovers 1
Gentex 3 Mountmellick Utd 2
Highfield Utd 5 Rosenallis A 2
Division 2
St. Carthages Athletic 0 BBC Utd 2
Division 3A
Mountmellick Celtic 1 Stradbally Town B 0
Maryborough FC 3 Midlands Celtic 0
Rosenallis B 1 St. Aengus 4
Division 3B
Riverside FC 0 Ballinahown B 3
Birr Town B 2 Clonmore Utd 0
Raharney Utd 0 East Galway 2
Newcastle Athletic 2 Kinnegad Juniors 2
Women’s Division
Mullingar Athletic 1 Killeigh 0
Kinnegad Juniors 7 Mountmellick Utd 2
Bealnamulla 7 Clara Town 0
