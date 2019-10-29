Soccer

All the weekend's CCFL results

Express Sport Reporter

Reporter:

Express Sport Reporter

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

Saturday, 26th October 2019

 

Senior Division

Mullingar Athletic 1 Clara Town 2


Saturday Division 1

Longford Wanderers 1 Colmcille Celtic 1 

Longford Town Cruisers 2 Ballymahon AFC 7

UCL Harps 7 Castlepollard Celtic 4

Grange Utd 5 Mullingar Town 4

Gallen Utd 3 Longford Athletic 2 

 

FAI Under 17 Cup 2nd Round 

Temple Villa 2 Mullingar Ath 7

Mucklagh 1 Kildare Town 6

Suncroft 3 Birr Town 2

 

Under 17 Preliminary Division

Willow Park 3 Monksland Utd 1

East Galway Utd 5 Mullingar Ath C 4

Portlaoise 4 Mullingar Ath B 4

 

Under 19 Preliminary Division

Mullingar Ath A 3 Abbeyleix Ath 4  

Edenderry Town 2 Emo Celtic 4

 

Sunday, 27th October 2019

 

O’Neill’s LFA Junior Cup 1st Round

Willow Park 2 FC Transilvania 1

Rosenallis A 4 Coill Dubh 1
Suncroft 4 Ballinahown A 2


O’Neills LFA Junior Cup 2nd Round

Finglas Utd 4 Birr Town 1

Division 1

Towerhill Rovers 5 Gentex 1
Clonaslee Utd 2 Stradbally Town A 0


Division 2

Melville FC 1 Banagher Utd 2
Portlaoise 3 Moate Celtic 1


Division 3A  

Midland Celtic 0 Killeigh 1

Stradbally Town B 2 Cloneygowan Celtic 6


Division 3B 

Kinnegad Juniors 0 Ballinahown B 3

Birr Town B 0 St.Cormacs Athletic 2

East Galway 4 Clonmore Utd 2


Women’s Division 

Willow Park 0 Killeigh 1

Birr Town 0 Bealnamulla 0

