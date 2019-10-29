Soccer
All the weekend's CCFL results
Saturday, 26th October 2019
Senior Division
Mullingar Athletic 1 Clara Town 2
Saturday Division 1
Longford Wanderers 1 Colmcille Celtic 1
Longford Town Cruisers 2 Ballymahon AFC 7
UCL Harps 7 Castlepollard Celtic 4
Grange Utd 5 Mullingar Town 4
Gallen Utd 3 Longford Athletic 2
FAI Under 17 Cup 2nd Round
Temple Villa 2 Mullingar Ath 7
Mucklagh 1 Kildare Town 6
Suncroft 3 Birr Town 2
Under 17 Preliminary Division
Willow Park 3 Monksland Utd 1
East Galway Utd 5 Mullingar Ath C 4
Portlaoise 4 Mullingar Ath B 4
Under 19 Preliminary Division
Mullingar Ath A 3 Abbeyleix Ath 4
Edenderry Town 2 Emo Celtic 4
Sunday, 27th October 2019
O’Neill’s LFA Junior Cup 1st Round
Willow Park 2 FC Transilvania 1
Rosenallis A 4 Coill Dubh 1
Suncroft 4 Ballinahown A 2
O’Neills LFA Junior Cup 2nd Round
Finglas Utd 4 Birr Town 1
Division 1
Towerhill Rovers 5 Gentex 1
Clonaslee Utd 2 Stradbally Town A 0
Division 2
Melville FC 1 Banagher Utd 2
Portlaoise 3 Moate Celtic 1
Division 3A
Midland Celtic 0 Killeigh 1
Stradbally Town B 2 Cloneygowan Celtic 6
Division 3B
Kinnegad Juniors 0 Ballinahown B 3
Birr Town B 0 St.Cormacs Athletic 2
East Galway 4 Clonmore Utd 2
Women’s Division
Willow Park 0 Killeigh 1
Birr Town 0 Bealnamulla 0
