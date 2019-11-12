Soccer
All the weekend's CCFL Results
Friday, 8th November 2019
Senior Division
Derry Rovers A 0 Tullamore Town 3
Saturday, 9th November 2019
Saturday Division 1
Mullingar Town 1 Gaels Utd 1
Longford Town Cruisers 2 Castlepollard Celtic 2
Ballymahon AFC 2 Gallen Utd 2
Under 17 Preliminary Division
Willow Park 6 Mucklagh 2
East Galway Utd 2 Birr Town 2
Monksland Utd 13 Portlaoise 0
Mullingar Ath B 5 Temple Villa 8
Mullingar Ath A 4 Mullingar Ath C 1
Under 19 Preliminary Division
Mullingar Ath B 3 Raharney Utd 4
Tullamore Town 1 Emo Celtic 0
Mountmellick Utd 0 Mullingar Ath A 4
Abbeyleix Ath 1 Edenderry Town 3
Sunday, 1th November 2019
New Balance FAI Junior Cup 3rd Round
Monread FC 0 Ballinahown A 1
New Balance FAI Junior Cup 4th Round
Suncroft 10 Coolraine 1
Birr Town A 8 Bush Celtic 0
Willow Park 1 Athy Town 0
Senior Division
Clara Town 1 Monksland 7
Division 1
Highfield Utd 0 Mullingar Town 3
Division 2
Banagher Utd 6 St. Carthage’s Athletic 1
Portlaoise 5 Temple Villa 1
BBC Utd 4 Moate Celtic 1
Division 3A
Cloneygowan Celtic 1 Abbeyleix Athletic 2
Midlands Celtic 2 Derry Rovers B 2
Rosenallis B 2 Stradbally Town B 2
St. Aengus 5 Maryborough 5
Division 3B
Ballinahown B 1 Newcastle Athletic 2
St. Cormac’s Athletic 1 Kinnegad Juniors 5
Women’s Division
Clara Town 2 Kinnegad Juniors 3
