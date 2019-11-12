Soccer

All the weekend's CCFL Results

Friday, 8th November 2019

 

Senior Division

Derry Rovers A 0 Tullamore Town 3

 

Saturday, 9th November 2019

 

Saturday Division 1

Mullingar Town 1 Gaels Utd 1

Longford Town Cruisers 2 Castlepollard Celtic 2

Ballymahon AFC 2 Gallen Utd 2

 

Under 17 Preliminary Division

Willow Park 6 Mucklagh 2

East Galway Utd 2 Birr Town 2

Monksland Utd 13 Portlaoise 0

Mullingar Ath B 5 Temple Villa 8 

Mullingar Ath A 4 Mullingar Ath C 1

 

Under 19 Preliminary Division

Mullingar Ath B 3 Raharney Utd 4

Tullamore Town 1 Emo Celtic 0

Mountmellick Utd 0 Mullingar Ath A 4

Abbeyleix Ath 1 Edenderry Town 3

 

Sunday, 1th November 2019

 

New Balance FAI Junior Cup 3rd Round

Monread FC 0 Ballinahown A 1

 

New Balance FAI Junior Cup 4th Round

Suncroft 10 Coolraine 1

Birr Town A 8 Bush Celtic 0

Willow Park 1 Athy Town 0

 

Senior Division

Clara Town 1 Monksland 7

 

Division 1

Highfield Utd 0 Mullingar Town 3

 

Division 2

Banagher Utd 6 St. Carthage’s Athletic 1

Portlaoise 5 Temple Villa 1

BBC Utd 4 Moate Celtic 1

 

Division 3A

Cloneygowan Celtic 1 Abbeyleix Athletic 2 

Midlands Celtic 2 Derry Rovers B 2

Rosenallis B 2 Stradbally Town B 2

St. Aengus 5 Maryborough 5 

 

Division 3B

Ballinahown B 1 Newcastle Athletic 2

St. Cormac’s Athletic 1 Kinnegad Juniors 5

 

Women’s Division

Clara Town 2 Kinnegad Juniors 3