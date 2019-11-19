Soccer
All the weekend's CCFL Results
Friday, 15th November 2019
Division 3a
Derry Rovers B 1 Rosenallis B 1
Saturday, 16th November 2019
John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 1st Round
Castlepollard Celtic 3 Grange Utd 1
Longford Town Cruisers 1 Colmcille Celtic 3
Moydow FC 2 Gaels Utd 1
Saturday Division 1
Gallen Utd 3 Mullingar Town 2
UCL Harps 3 Longford Athletic 3
FAI Youths Cup 2nd Round
Willow Park 2 Clane Utd 0
LFA U19 Youths Cup 1st Round
Mucklagh 0 Wicklow Town 2
Under 19 Preliminary Division
Clara Town 5 Mullingar Ath B 3
Under 17 Preliminary Division
Birr Town 4 Willow Park 5
Mullingar Ath B 3 East Galway Utd 0
Monksland Utd 2 Mullingar Ath C 1
Sunday, 17th November 2019
O’Neill’s LFA Junior Cup 2nd Round
Willow Park 3 Rivervalley Rangers 0
Rosenallis A 0 Kilmore Celtic 2
Monksland Utd 0 Edenderry Town 1
St. Anthony’s 0 Derry Rovers A 5
John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 1st Round
Highfield Utd 9 Riverside FC 1
St. Cormac’s Athletic 2 Killeigh 4
Clonmore Utd 0 Towerhill Rovers 6
Moate Celtic 2 East Galway 2 AET – East Galway Win 7 – 6 on Penalties
Gentex 3 Coolraine 1
Maryborough FC 2 Stradbally Town 8
Banagher Utd 4 St. Aengus 0
Mountmellick Utd 5 Kinnegad Juniors 2
Temple Villa 3 Mountmellick Celtic 1
Senior Division
Ballinahown A 1 Birr Town A 0
Walsh Island Shamrocks 1 Clara Town 2
Division 1
Mullingar Town 3 Clonaslee Utd 0
Division 2
Portlaoise 0 BBC Utd 0
Women’s Division
Mullingar Athletic 6 Clara Town 1
Kinnegad Juniors 0 Bealnamulla 12
Mountmellick Utd 1 Killeigh 8
Birr Town 0 Willow Park 1
FAI Under 17 Cup 3rd Round
Mullingar Athletic 0 Belvedere FC 4
Under 19 Preliminary Division
Emo Celtic 5 Raharney Utd 3
