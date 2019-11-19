Soccer

All the weekend's CCFL Results

Express Sport Reporter

Reporter:

Express Sport Reporter

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

All the weekend's CCFL Results

Friday, 15th November 2019

 

Division 3a

Derry Rovers B 1 Rosenallis B 1

 

Saturday, 16th November 2019

 

John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 1st Round

Castlepollard Celtic 3 Grange Utd 1

Longford Town Cruisers 1 Colmcille Celtic 3

Moydow FC 2 Gaels Utd 1


Saturday Division 1

Gallen Utd 3 Mullingar Town 2

UCL Harps 3 Longford Athletic 3


FAI Youths Cup 2nd Round

Willow Park 2 Clane Utd 0


LFA U19 Youths Cup 1st Round

Mucklagh 0 Wicklow Town 2

 

Under 19 Preliminary Division

Clara Town 5 Mullingar Ath B 3

 

Under 17 Preliminary Division

Birr Town 4 Willow Park 5

Mullingar Ath B 3 East Galway Utd 0

Monksland Utd 2 Mullingar Ath C 1

 

Sunday, 17th November 2019

 

O’Neill’s LFA Junior Cup 2nd Round

Willow Park 3 Rivervalley Rangers 0

Rosenallis A 0 Kilmore Celtic 2

Monksland Utd 0 Edenderry Town 1

St. Anthony’s 0 Derry Rovers A 5

 

John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 1st Round

Highfield Utd 9 Riverside FC 1

St. Cormac’s Athletic 2 Killeigh 4

Clonmore Utd 0 Towerhill Rovers 6

Moate Celtic 2 East Galway 2 AET – East Galway Win 7 – 6 on Penalties 

Gentex 3 Coolraine 1

Maryborough FC 2 Stradbally Town 8

Banagher Utd 4 St. Aengus 0 

Mountmellick Utd 5 Kinnegad Juniors 2 

Temple Villa 3 Mountmellick Celtic 1

 

Senior Division

Ballinahown A 1 Birr Town A 0

Walsh Island Shamrocks 1 Clara Town 2

 

Division 1

Mullingar Town 3 Clonaslee Utd 0

 

Division 2

Portlaoise 0 BBC Utd 0

 

Women’s Division

Mullingar Athletic 6 Clara Town 1

Kinnegad Juniors 0 Bealnamulla 12

Mountmellick Utd 1 Killeigh 8

Birr Town 0 Willow Park 1

 

FAI Under 17 Cup 3rd Round

Mullingar Athletic 0 Belvedere FC 4

 

Under 19 Preliminary Division

Emo Celtic 5 Raharney Utd 3