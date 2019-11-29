Soccer
This weekend's CCFL Fixtures
Friday, 29th November 2019
*Kick off at 8pm unless stated
O’Neills LFA Junior Cup 1st Round
Derry Rovers A v Clara Town - Brains Park, School Lane, Edenderry – Offaly - 8pm
Saturday, 30th November 2019
*Kick off at 2pm unless stated
Combined Counties Cup 1st Round
Longford Athletic v Gallen Utd - The Mall Sport & Leisure Complex - Midland
Saturday Division 1
Mullingar Town v Colmcille Celtic - Dalton Park - Offaly
Castlepollard Celtic v Gaels Utd - Mergon Park - Offaly
Grange Utd v Moydow FC - Grange Community Pitch - Midland
Longford Town Cruisers v UCL Harps - The Hill, Drumlish - Midland
Under 17 Preliminary Division
Birr Town v Mullingar Ath A - Frank O'Connell Park Birr Midland - 11.30am
Mucklagh v Monksland Utd - Kilbeggan Road Durrow - Offaly
Temple Villa v East Galway Utd - TP Hickey Park Mount Temple - Midland
Under 19 Preliminary Division
Edenderry Town v Raharney Utd - Fr Paul Park Edenderry - Offaly
Mountmellick Utd v Abbeyleix Ath - Conor Davis Park Mountmellick - Offaly
East Galway Utd v Tullamore Town - Kiltormer Galway - Midland
Mullingar Ath A v Mullingar Ath B - Gainstown Mullingar - Midland
Sunday, 1st December 2019
*Kick off at 11am unless stated
New Balance FAI Junior Cup 4th Round
Mullingar Town v Ballinahown A - Dalton Park, Mullingar - Midland
New Balance FAI Junior Cup 5th Round
Willow Park v Regional Utd - DPD Park, Kilmacuagh Avenue, Athlone – Midland – 2pm
FAI Youths Cup 3rd Round
Blarney Utd v Willow Park - O'Shea Park, Cork - Local - 2.00pm
John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 1st Round
Melville FC v Abbeyleix Athletic - Sarsfield Park, Athlone - Midland
Cloneygowan Celtic v BBC Utd - Colaiste Isogain, Portarlington - Offaly
Raharney Utd v Midlands Celtic - Higginstown, – Midland
Senior Division
Monksland Utd v Mullingar Athletic - Cushla Park, Athlone - Midland
Walsh Island Shamrocks v Tullamore Town - Carty Park, Walsh Island – Offaly
Birr Town A v Monksland Utd - Frank O’Connell Park, Birr - Offaly
LFA Junior Cup Ballinahown A, Willow Park
Division 1
Gentex v Rosenallis A – Leisure world, Athlone - Midland
Stradbally Town A v Towerhill Rovers - The Lawn, Stradbally - Offaly
Highfield Utd v Mountmellick Utd - Burkes Hill, Birr- Offaly
LFA Junior Cup Mullingar Town
Idle Clonaslee Utd
Division 2
Coolraine v Portlaoise - Durrow, Tullamore - Offaly
Moate Celtic v St. Carthages Athletic - Community College, Moate - Offaly
Temple Villa v Banagher Utd - TP Hickey Park, Mount Temple - Offaly
Combined Counties Cup Melville FC, BBC Utd
Division 3A
Killeigh v Maryborough FC - The Pond, Killeigh - Offaly
Mountmellick Celtic v Derry Rovers B - Conor Davis Park, Bay Road, Mountmellick - Offaly
St. Aengus v Stradbally Town B - Derrycanton, Mountrath - Offaly
Combined Counties Cup Cloneygowan Celtic, Midlands Celtic, Abbeyleix Athletic
Idle Rosenallis B
Division 3B
Ballinahown B v Kinnegad Juniors - Sportspark, Ballinahown - Midland
Clonmore Utd v Newcastle Athletic - Leabeg, Leamore, Boora - Midland
Riverside FC v Birr Town B - Clonbonniff Road, Belmont - Midland
East Galway v St. Cormacs Athletic - Attiker, Kiltormer, Co. Galway - Offaly
Women’s Division
Clara Town v Killeigh - Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara – Offaly - 2.00pm
Kinnegad Juniors v Mullingar Athletic - Lagan Park– Midland - 2.00pm
Bealnamulla v Willow Park - Bealnamulla, Athlone – Midland - 2.00pm
Mountmellick Utd v Birr Town - Conor Davis Park – Offaly - 2.00pm
