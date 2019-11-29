Soccer

This weekend's CCFL Fixtures

Friday, 29th November 2019
*Kick off at 8pm unless stated


O’Neills LFA Junior Cup 1st Round

Derry Rovers A v Clara Town - Brains Park, School Lane, Edenderry – Offaly - 8pm

Saturday, 30th November 2019
*Kick off at 2pm unless stated


Combined Counties Cup 1st Round

Longford Athletic v Gallen Utd - The Mall Sport & Leisure Complex - Midland


Saturday Division 1

Mullingar Town v Colmcille Celtic - Dalton Park - Offaly

Castlepollard Celtic v Gaels Utd - Mergon Park - Offaly

Grange Utd v Moydow FC - Grange Community Pitch - Midland

Longford Town Cruisers v UCL Harps - The Hill, Drumlish - Midland

 

Under 17 Preliminary Division

Birr Town v Mullingar Ath A - Frank O'Connell Park Birr Midland - 11.30am

Mucklagh v Monksland Utd - Kilbeggan Road Durrow - Offaly

Temple Villa v East Galway Utd - TP Hickey Park Mount Temple - Midland

 

Under 19 Preliminary Division

Edenderry Town v Raharney Utd - Fr Paul Park Edenderry - Offaly

Mountmellick Utd v Abbeyleix Ath - Conor Davis Park Mountmellick - Offaly

East Galway Utd v Tullamore Town - Kiltormer Galway - Midland

Mullingar Ath A v Mullingar Ath B - Gainstown Mullingar - Midland

Sunday, 1st December 2019
*Kick off at 11am unless stated


New Balance FAI Junior Cup 4th Round

Mullingar Town v Ballinahown A - Dalton Park, Mullingar - Midland


New Balance FAI Junior Cup 5th Round

Willow Park v Regional Utd - DPD Park, Kilmacuagh Avenue, Athlone – Midland – 2pm


FAI Youths Cup 3rd Round

Blarney Utd v Willow Park - O'Shea Park, Cork - Local - 2.00pm


John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 1st Round

Melville FC v Abbeyleix Athletic - Sarsfield Park, Athlone - Midland

Cloneygowan Celtic v BBC Utd - Colaiste Isogain, Portarlington - Offaly

Raharney Utd v Midlands Celtic - Higginstown, – Midland


Senior Division

Monksland Utd v Mullingar Athletic - Cushla Park, Athlone - Midland

Walsh Island Shamrocks v Tullamore Town - Carty Park, Walsh Island – Offaly

Birr Town A v Monksland Utd - Frank O’Connell Park, Birr - Offaly

LFA Junior Cup Ballinahown A, Willow Park


Division 1

Gentex v Rosenallis A – Leisure world, Athlone - Midland

Stradbally Town A v Towerhill Rovers - The Lawn, Stradbally - Offaly

Highfield Utd v Mountmellick Utd - Burkes Hill, Birr- Offaly
LFA Junior Cup Mullingar Town

Idle Clonaslee Utd


Division 2

Coolraine v Portlaoise - Durrow, Tullamore - Offaly

Moate Celtic v St. Carthages Athletic - Community College, Moate - Offaly

Temple Villa v Banagher Utd - TP Hickey Park, Mount Temple - Offaly
Combined Counties Cup Melville FC, BBC Utd


Division 3A

Killeigh v Maryborough FC - The Pond, Killeigh - Offaly

Mountmellick Celtic v Derry Rovers B - Conor Davis Park, Bay Road, Mountmellick - Offaly

St. Aengus v Stradbally Town B - Derrycanton, Mountrath - Offaly

Combined Counties Cup Cloneygowan Celtic, Midlands Celtic, Abbeyleix Athletic 

Idle Rosenallis B

Division 3B

Ballinahown B v Kinnegad Juniors - Sportspark, Ballinahown - Midland

Clonmore Utd v Newcastle Athletic - Leabeg, Leamore, Boora - Midland

Riverside FC v Birr Town B - Clonbonniff Road, Belmont - Midland

East Galway v St. Cormacs Athletic - Attiker, Kiltormer, Co. Galway - Offaly


Women’s Division 

Clara Town v Killeigh - Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara – Offaly - 2.00pm

Kinnegad Juniors v Mullingar Athletic - Lagan Park– Midland - 2.00pm

Bealnamulla v Willow Park - Bealnamulla, Athlone – Midland - 2.00pm

Mountmellick Utd v Birr Town - Conor Davis Park – Offaly - 2.00pm