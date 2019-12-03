Soccer

All the weekend's CCFL Results

Saturday, 30th November 2019

 

Combined Counties Cup 1st Round

Longford Athletic 4 Gallen Utd 2


Saturday Division 1

Castlepollard Celtic 2 Gaels Utd 2

Grange Utd 1 Moydow FC 0

Longford Town Cruisers 2 UCL Harps 6

 

Under 17 Preliminary Division

Birr Town 1 Mullingar Ath A 1

Mucklagh 1 Monksland Utd 3

Temple Villa 2 East Galway Utd 0

 

Under 19 Preliminary Division

Edenderry Town 5 Raharney Utd 3

East Galway Utd 3 Tullamore Town 2

Mullingar Ath A 4 Mullingar Ath B 0

 

Sunday, 1st December 2019

 

New Balance FAI Junior Cup 4th Round

Mullingar Town 3 Ballinahown A 1


New Balance FAI Junior Cup 5th Round

Willow Park 0 Regional Utd 3


FAI Youths Cup 3rd Round

Blarney Utd 8 Willow Park 1


John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 1st Round

Melville FC 4 Abbeyleix Athletic 3

Cloneygowan Celtic 4 BBC Utd 5 AET


Senior Division

Walsh Island Shamrocks 1 Tullamore Town 0

Birr Town A 2 Monksland Utd 4


Division 1

Stradbally Town A 4 Towerhill Rovers 1


Division 2

Coolraine 3 Portlaoise 3

Moate Celtic 2 St. Carthage5s Athletic 2

Temple Villa 2 Banagher Utd 2

Division 3A

Killeigh 6 Maryborough FC 2

Mountmellick Celtic 3 Derry Rovers B 3

St. Aengus 1 Stradbally Town B 1


Division 3B

Ballinahown B 2 Kinnegad Juniors 2

Clonmore Utd 0 Newcastle Athletic 9 

Riverside FC 0 Birr Town B 1


Women’s Division 

Clara Town 0 Killeigh 8

Kinnegad Juniors 2 Mullingar Athletic 11

Bealnamulla 1 Willow Park 2

Mountmellick Utd 1 Birr Town 4