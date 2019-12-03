Soccer
All the weekend's CCFL Results
Saturday, 30th November 2019
Combined Counties Cup 1st Round
Longford Athletic 4 Gallen Utd 2
Saturday Division 1
Castlepollard Celtic 2 Gaels Utd 2
Grange Utd 1 Moydow FC 0
Longford Town Cruisers 2 UCL Harps 6
Under 17 Preliminary Division
Birr Town 1 Mullingar Ath A 1
Mucklagh 1 Monksland Utd 3
Temple Villa 2 East Galway Utd 0
Under 19 Preliminary Division
Edenderry Town 5 Raharney Utd 3
East Galway Utd 3 Tullamore Town 2
Mullingar Ath A 4 Mullingar Ath B 0
Sunday, 1st December 2019
New Balance FAI Junior Cup 4th Round
Mullingar Town 3 Ballinahown A 1
New Balance FAI Junior Cup 5th Round
Willow Park 0 Regional Utd 3
FAI Youths Cup 3rd Round
Blarney Utd 8 Willow Park 1
John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 1st Round
Melville FC 4 Abbeyleix Athletic 3
Cloneygowan Celtic 4 BBC Utd 5 AET
Senior Division
Walsh Island Shamrocks 1 Tullamore Town 0
Birr Town A 2 Monksland Utd 4
Division 1
Stradbally Town A 4 Towerhill Rovers 1
Division 2
Coolraine 3 Portlaoise 3
Moate Celtic 2 St. Carthage5s Athletic 2
Temple Villa 2 Banagher Utd 2
Division 3A
Killeigh 6 Maryborough FC 2
Mountmellick Celtic 3 Derry Rovers B 3
St. Aengus 1 Stradbally Town B 1
Division 3B
Ballinahown B 2 Kinnegad Juniors 2
Clonmore Utd 0 Newcastle Athletic 9
Riverside FC 0 Birr Town B 1
Women’s Division
Clara Town 0 Killeigh 8
Kinnegad Juniors 2 Mullingar Athletic 11
Bealnamulla 1 Willow Park 2
Mountmellick Utd 1 Birr Town 4
