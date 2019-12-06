Soccer
All this weekend's CCFL Fixtures
Friday, 6th December 2019
*Kick off at 8pm unless stated
Combined Counties Shield 1st Round
Derry Rovers B v Killeigh - Brian’s Park, School Lane, Edenderry - Offaly
Saturday, 7th December 2019
*Kick off at 2pm unless stated
Saturday Division 1 Cup
Ballymahon v Castlepollard Celtic – Tara Park – Midland
Senior Division
Mullingar Athletic v Tullamore Town - Gainstown, Mullingar – Offaly - 7.30pm
Saturday Division 1
Grange Utd v UCL Harps - Grange Community Pitch - Offaly
Gaels Utd v Gallen Utd - The Hill, Drumlish - Midland
Longford Athletic v Longford Town Cruisers - The Mall Sport & Leisure Complex - Midland
Mullingar Town v Longford Wanderers - Dalton Park - Offaly
Colmcille Celtic v Moydow FC – The Rock, Aughnacliffe - Midland
Under 17 Preliminary Division
Temple Villa v Willow Park - TP Hickey Park Mount Temple - Midland
Mullingar Ath C v Birr Town - Gainstown Mullingar - Offaly
Mucklagh v Mullingar Ath A - Kilbeggan Road Durrow - Offaly
Monksland Utd v Mullingar Ath B - Cushla Park Monksland Athlone - Midland
Idle East Galway, Portlaoise
Under 19 Preliminary Division
Clara Town v Emo Celtic - Stanley O'Hara Park Clara - Offaly
Mullingar Athletic A v Tullamore Town - Gainstown Mullingar - Offaly
Mullingar Athletic B v Edenderry Town - Gainstown Mullingar - Midland
Raharney Utd v East Galway Utd - Higginstown Raharney - Midland
Willow Park v Abbeyleix Ath - Willow Park Athlone - Midland
Sunday, 8th December 2019
*Kick off at 11am unless stated
New Balance FAI Junior Cup 5th Round
Birr Town A v St. Michaels - Frank O’Connell Park, Birr – Offaly x3 – 2pm
O’Neill’s LFA Junior Cup 3rd Round
Derry Rovers A v Gorey Rangers - Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara – Midland - 2pm
Combined Counties Shield 1st Round
St. Aengus v Mountmellick Celtic - Derrycanton, Mountrath - Offaly
Clonmore Utd v Kinnegad Juniors - Leabeg, Leamore, Boora - Midland
Combined Counties Shield 2nd Round
Midlands Celtic v East Galway - All Weather Pitch, Leisure Centre, Portlaoise – Offaly - 12pm
Ballinahown B v Raharney Utd - Sportspark, Ballinahown - Midland
St. Cormac’s Athletic v Rosenallis B - Cultree Park, Broughal Road, Kilcormac - Offaly
Senior Division
Monksland Utd v Ballinahown A - Cushla Park, Athlone - Midland
FAI Junior Cup Willow Park, Birr Town A
LFA Junior Cup Derry Rovers
Idle Willow Park, Walsh Island Shamrocks, Clara Town
Division 1
Clonaslee Utd v Rosenallis A - Community Centre, Clonaslee – Offaly
Gentex v Towerhill Rovers - Leisureworld, Athlone - Midland
Mountmellick Utd v Mullingar Town - Conor Davis Park - Offaly
Idle Stradbally Town A, Highfield Utd
Division 2
Banagher Utd v Coolraine - Middle Road, Banagher - Midland
Melville FC v St. Carthages Athletic - Sarsfield Park, Athlone - Midland
BBC Utd v Temple Villa - Flanagan Park, Rere Broadford Inn, Broadford - Offaly
Moate Celtic v Portlaoise - Community College, Moate - Offaly
Division 3A
Abbeyleix Athletic v Cloneygowan Celtic - Fr. Breen Park, Abbeyleix - Offaly
All other teams in Combined Counties Shield
Idle Stradbally Town B
Division 3B
Riverside FC v Newcastle Athletic - Clonbonniff Road, Belmont - Midland
All other teams in Combined Counties Shield
Women’s Division (2pm kick off unless stated)
Killeigh v Birr Town - The Pond, Killeigh – Offaly
Mullingar Athletic v Bealnamulla - Gainstown, Mullingar - Offaly
Willow Park v Mountmellick Utd - DPD Park, Kilmacuagh Lane, Athlone - Midland
Kinnegad Juniors v Clara Town - Lagan Park, Killucan Road, Kinnegad - Midland
