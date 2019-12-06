Soccer

All this weekend's CCFL Fixtures

Express Sport Reporter

Reporter:

Express Sport Reporter

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

All this weekend's CCFL Fixtures

Friday, 6th December 2019

*Kick off at 8pm unless stated


Combined Counties Shield 1st Round

Derry Rovers B v Killeigh - Brian’s Park, School Lane, Edenderry - Offaly

Saturday, 7th December 2019

*Kick off at 2pm unless stated


Saturday Division 1 Cup

Ballymahon v Castlepollard Celtic – Tara Park – Midland


Senior Division

Mullingar Athletic v Tullamore Town - Gainstown, Mullingar – Offaly - 7.30pm


Saturday Division 1

Grange Utd v UCL Harps - Grange Community Pitch - Offaly

Gaels Utd v Gallen Utd - The Hill, Drumlish - Midland

Longford Athletic v Longford Town Cruisers - The Mall Sport & Leisure Complex - Midland

Mullingar Town v Longford Wanderers - Dalton Park - Offaly

Colmcille Celtic v Moydow FC – The Rock, Aughnacliffe - Midland

 

Under 17 Preliminary Division

Temple Villa v Willow Park - TP Hickey Park Mount Temple - Midland

Mullingar Ath C v Birr Town - Gainstown Mullingar - Offaly

Mucklagh v Mullingar Ath A - Kilbeggan Road Durrow - Offaly

Monksland Utd v Mullingar Ath B - Cushla Park Monksland Athlone - Midland

Idle East Galway, Portlaoise

 

Under 19 Preliminary Division

Clara Town v Emo Celtic - Stanley O'Hara Park Clara - Offaly

Mullingar Athletic A v Tullamore Town - Gainstown Mullingar - Offaly

Mullingar Athletic B v Edenderry Town - Gainstown Mullingar - Midland

Raharney Utd v East Galway Utd - Higginstown Raharney - Midland

Willow Park v Abbeyleix Ath - Willow Park Athlone - Midland

 

Sunday, 8th December 2019

*Kick off at 11am unless stated

 

New Balance FAI Junior Cup 5th Round

Birr Town A v St. Michaels - Frank O’Connell Park, Birr – Offaly x3 – 2pm


O’Neill’s LFA Junior Cup 3rd Round

Derry Rovers A v Gorey Rangers - Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara – Midland - 2pm


Combined Counties Shield 1st Round

St. Aengus v Mountmellick Celtic - Derrycanton, Mountrath - Offaly

Clonmore Utd v Kinnegad Juniors - Leabeg, Leamore, Boora - Midland


Combined Counties Shield 2nd Round

Midlands Celtic v East Galway - All Weather Pitch, Leisure Centre, Portlaoise – Offaly - 12pm

Ballinahown B v Raharney Utd - Sportspark, Ballinahown - Midland

St. Cormac’s Athletic v Rosenallis B - Cultree Park, Broughal Road, Kilcormac - Offaly


Senior Division

Monksland Utd v Ballinahown A - Cushla Park, Athlone - Midland

FAI Junior Cup Willow Park, Birr Town A

LFA Junior Cup Derry Rovers

Idle Willow Park, Walsh Island Shamrocks, Clara Town


Division 1

Clonaslee Utd v Rosenallis A - Community Centre, Clonaslee – Offaly

Gentex v Towerhill Rovers - Leisureworld, Athlone - Midland

Mountmellick Utd v Mullingar Town - Conor Davis Park - Offaly

Idle Stradbally Town A, Highfield Utd


Division 2

Banagher Utd v Coolraine - Middle Road, Banagher - Midland

Melville FC v St. Carthages Athletic - Sarsfield Park, Athlone - Midland

BBC Utd v Temple Villa - Flanagan Park, Rere Broadford Inn, Broadford - Offaly 

Moate Celtic v Portlaoise - Community College, Moate - Offaly


Division 3A

Abbeyleix Athletic v Cloneygowan Celtic - Fr. Breen Park, Abbeyleix - Offaly

All other teams in Combined Counties Shield

Idle Stradbally Town B


Division 3B

Riverside FC v Newcastle Athletic - Clonbonniff Road, Belmont - Midland

All other teams in Combined Counties Shield


Women’s Division (2pm kick off unless stated)

Killeigh v Birr Town - The Pond, Killeigh – Offaly

Mullingar Athletic v Bealnamulla - Gainstown, Mullingar - Offaly

Willow Park v Mountmellick Utd - DPD Park, Kilmacuagh Lane, Athlone - Midland 

Kinnegad Juniors v Clara Town - Lagan Park, Killucan Road, Kinnegad - Midland