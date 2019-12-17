Soccer
All the weekend's CCFL results
Saturday 15th December 2019
Saturday Division 1
Ballymahon AFC 2 Colmcille Celtic 5
Under 17 Preliminary Division
Portlaoise 1 Mucklagh 3
Mullingar Ath A 1 Willow Park 5
Temple Villa 0 Monksland Utd 5
Under 19 Preliminary Division
Edenderry Town 3 Mullingar Ath A 2
New Balance FAI Junior Cup 5th Round
Mullingar Town 3 Crettyard Utd 4 AET
O’Neills LFA Junior Cup 2nd Round
Willow Park 1 Edenderry Town 2
Senior Division
Monksland Utd 5 Walsh Island Shamrocks 2
Division 1
Highfield Utd 0 Stradbally Town 2
Division 2
Coolraine 3 Moate Celtic 1
BBC Utd 0 Melville FC 4
Division 3A
Stradbally Town B 3 Abbeyleix Athletic 2
Maryborough FC 1 Rosenallis B 4
Division 3B
Raharney Utd 1 Riverside FC 0
