All the weekend's CCFL results

Saturday 15th December 2019 

 

Saturday Division 1 

Ballymahon AFC 2 Colmcille Celtic 5 

Under 17 Preliminary Division 

Portlaoise 1 Mucklagh 3 

Mullingar Ath A 1 Willow Park 5 

Temple Villa 0 Monksland Utd 5 

Under 19 Preliminary Division 

Edenderry Town 3 Mullingar Ath A 2 

New Balance FAI Junior Cup 5th Round 

Mullingar Town 3 Crettyard Utd 4 AET 

O’Neills LFA Junior Cup 2nd Round 

Willow Park 1 Edenderry Town 2 

Senior Division 

Monksland Utd 5 Walsh Island Shamrocks 2 

Division 1 

Highfield Utd 0 Stradbally Town 2 

Division 2 

Coolraine 3 Moate Celtic 1 

BBC Utd 0 Melville FC 4 

Division 3A 

Stradbally Town B 3 Abbeyleix Athletic 2 

Maryborough FC 1 Rosenallis B 4 

Division 3B 

Raharney Utd 1 Riverside FC 0